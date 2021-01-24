Central Platte NRD board to host virtual meeting Thursday

The Central Platte Natural Resources District’s board of directors will meet by audio/videoconferencing at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.
A public hearing is scheduled at 1:45 p.m. to consider adding a 30-year acreage reserve program to Chapter 8 of the CPNRD’s Ground Water Management Plan Rules and Regulations. If approved, irrigation districts will sign up for the program and surface water users will have the option to opt-in or opt-out of the program annually.
The program was developed to ensure that supplies in the Platte Basin are optimized and managed long-term with maximum benefits and to meet water management obligations.
The CPNRD board room at 215 Kaufman Ave. will be available for public participation in both the meeting and the hearing. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
-- The officer nominating committee will make recommendations for chairman and vice chairman of the board. Board officers serve two, two-year terms. Current Chairman Jim Bendfeldt and Vice Cchairman Mick Reynolds have both served two full terms.
-- The board nominating committee will report their selections to appoint board members in Sub-District 2 and Sub-District 4.
-- Mike McDonald, retired UNL professor and farmer, and Keith Burns, of Green Cover Crops, will present on the Healthy Soils Task Force created by the Nebraska Legislature in 2019 to develop a comprehensive report on methods to incorporate healthy soil stewardship practices into working agricultural operations.
-- The programs committee will review an outdoor classroom application submitted by the Kearney Public Schools Foundation to improve educational opportunities in the Outdoor Learning Area at Kearney High School. A recommendation will be taken to the board of directors.
-- The eastern projects committee will review bids to install a drop structure, channel shaping and riprap channel protection at the Upper Prairie/Silver/Moores Flood Risk Reduction Project in Grand Island. A recommendation will be taken to the board of directors.
-- The variance appeals committee will review and make a recommendation to the board on a request from a Merrick County landowner.
-- Luke Zakrzewski, GIS Image Analyst, will report on the number of landowners/ producers who irrigated land that wasn’t certified or approved for irrigation through a transfer in 2020.
-- Zakrzewski will report on potential development concerning land where the NRD has a conservation easement.