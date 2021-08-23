Central Platte NRD board to set fiscal 2021-22 levy

The Central Platte Natural Resources District will hold a public hearing at 1:45 p.m. Sept. 2 to hear public comments on the proposed fiscal 2021-22 levy.
The general operating budget approved in July will require no increase in the NRD property tax levy. General Manager Lyndon Vogt said with the total requirements for the general fund and sinking fund at $24,584,382.92, the required property tax is $3,983,622.69 — a decrease of $73,396.65 from the current year.
Vogt said although there is a slight increase in the district’s total valuation, the proposed FY 2021-22 levy is 0.022566 compared to last year’s levy of 0.022965. The levy would mean that the owner of property valued at $100,000 would pay a total of $22.57 in property taxes next year to support conservation benefits provided by the Central Platte NRD including flood reduction, water quality management, water use management, soil health, cost-share for producers for conservation practices, forestry, land management, recreation and education.
Central Platte Natural Resources District’s Board of Directors will the meet at 2 p.m. Both the hearing and meeting will be at the CPNRD office located at 215 Kaufman Ave. in Grand Island. The meeting is being held a week late to accommodate advertising requirements since valuations were not available from the counties until Aug. 20.
Other items on the agenda:
— Spring and Buffalo Creeks amendment: The board will review and take action on an amendment with HDR Engineering to develop a watershed plan and environmental assessment document (Watershed Plan-EA) for the Spring and Buffalo Creeks Watershed, under the Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations program administered by the Natural Resources Conservation Service. The Spring and Buffalo Creeks Watershed Plan-EA study area is approximately 266,870 acres. The land is primarily agricultural and consists of grass/pasture and row crops. The city of Lexington is located within the study area, and the communities of Cozad and Overton are immediately adjacent. Spring and Buffalo Creeks have historically experienced flooding. Specifically, significant flooding occurred in March 2019 and July 2019 that affected homes, businesses, infrastructure and agricultural properties. The Watershed Plan-EA will help identify structural and non-structural alternatives to provide flood damage reduction as well as opportunities for groundwater recharge, threatened and endangered species habitat improvements, and recreation.
— Alda crane viewing site: The board will review and take action on a resolution to apply for grant funding for CPNRD’s crane viewing site located 2 miles south of the I-80 Exit 305 at Alda. CPNRD has been working with a team of interns from JEO Engineering to design a plan to rehabilitate the site that was built in the 1994. Central Platte NRD initiated a task force of various government and private agency representatives in 1993 to develop ideas in response to concerns about safety for local residents, farmers and crane watchers in the Central Platte valley, especially during early morning and late afternoon hours on local roads. The task force developed a comprehensive plan known as the Central Platte Historic, Scenic and Trails Project to be completed in phases. Approval was granted in 1994 by the Nebraska Department of Transportation under the federal Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act for Phase I of the comprehensive plan developed by the task force. According to the grant application, the multi-year project promoted awareness of the historic importance of the Central Platte Valley as a transportation corridor dating from the early 1800s.