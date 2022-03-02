Central Platte NRD crane viewing sites ready for spring crane migration

The newly upgraded Richard Plautz Crane Viewing site in Gibbon is ready for the spring crane migration.

Jesse Mintken, Central Platte Natural Resources District’s assistant manager, recently reported about the upgrades and the two grants received to assist with rehabilitation of the site at the CPNRD Board of Directors meeting in Grand Island.

The viewing site, located at the intersection of Elm Island and Lowell roads, has two elevated wooden viewing decks, a concrete walking trail and parking lot to provide a safe area for the public to view sandhill and whooping cranes as they migrate through Nebraska this spring.

Mintken said the grants included $259,500 from the Recreational Trails Program administered by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission with CPNRD contributing a 20% match; and $50,000 from the Nebraska Environmental Trust for repairs on the streambank near the viewing decks.

Mintken also reported that the Alda Crane Viewing site was recently awarded $250,000 from the RTP to pave the recreational trail and three gravel parking lots with concrete to make the area fully ADA accessible. The wooden viewing platform will also be replaced. CPNRD has requested $75,000 from the Nebraska Environmental Trust Fund for non-trail related improvements.

Learn more about Central Platte NRD’s crane viewing sites by calling 308-385-6282 or visiting www.cpnrd.org/conservation/crane-viewing.

In other board business:

- The board approved phases 2 and 3 of JEO’s architectural project proposal to develop an education center and NRD office at the Upper Prairie/Silver/Moores Creek Project site northwest of Grand Island, not to exceed $225,000. Phase 2 includes the schematic design to further develop the site plan, floor plan and overall building design.

Zoning and code requirements will be reviewed along with a site survey and geotechnical soils testing. At the conclusion of this phase, the set of schematic design drawings will include a developed site plan layout, dimensioned floor plan(s), building elevations, building cross-sections, along with an updated opinion of construction cost.

Phase 3 will enlist the services of multiple engineers who specialize in the design of the structural, mechanical and electrical engineering systems.

CPNRD has $1.7 million available from funds received through the Nebraska Natural Resources Development Fund for the PSM project that were approved by the commission to be utilized for an education center in October. With those funds and the projected sale of the NRD’s current facility, the CPNRD would be able to consider construction costs to future fiscal year budgets without increasing tax requirements for building purposes.

- Jackson Stansell, Ph.D. UNL student and Sentinel Fertigation CEO, provided results of imagery-based fertigation trials through N-Time™ FMS, a sensor-based management system that provides data-driven fertigation recommendations to improve profit while using nitrogen fertilizer efficiently. Stansell said 96% of farmers increased efficiency with 43 pounds/acre of average nitrogen savings with N-Time recommendations. The producers in the trial also increased their profitability by $27.91/acre average versus typical management.

- The board approved a bid of $76,960 from Scholl Fire & Fuels Management Inc. of Washington to conduct prescribed burns for CPNRD’s Prescribed Burn Program. The crew will be mobilized in Nebraska from March 23 through April 17, 2022. The NRD is preparing for 14 prescribed burns this spring. The CPNRD’s Prescribed Fire Program’s goal is to control undesirable vegetation, prepare sites for harvesting, planting or seeding; reduce wildfire hazards, improve wildlife habitat and plant production, remove slash and debris, and to restore and maintain ecological sites.

- The board approved a bid of $21,212.96 from Downey Drilling of Lexington to construct nine monitoring wells in Hall and Howard counties. CPNRD staff measures 450-500 wells throughout the District each spring and fall to monitor groundwater levels as part of the Groundwater Management Program. The new wells will replace irrigation wells that are no longer accessible to measure and may be used to monitor nitrate in the groundwater.

- The board approved a lease agreement in the amount of $31,500 from March 1 to Dec. 15, 2022, with Tyler Kugler on property that CPNRD owns in Dawson County. Kugler owns the power unit and pivot that is on the property, which is adjacent to the Orchard Alfalfa Canal. CPNRD purchased the property for future potential uses such as water delivery and/or capture with the intent of retiming waters back to the Platte River to assist the NRD with its Integrated Management Plan goals and bring water back to the river to achieve offset goals.

- The Nebraska Recycling Council, along with the Nebraska Chapter of the U.S. Composting Council, is researching the feasibility of partnerships between municipalities and animal feeding operations to produce compost as a soil amendment. The NRC is looking to interview local farmers and feedlot operators to evaluate the benefits and barriers to composting operations and marketability of the finished product for use on cropland. Those interested in participating in the questionnaire or for more information may contact Gene Hanlon at 402-318-9250 or gene.hanlon@gmail.com.

- Nebraska Children’s Groundwater Festival: Tuesday, May 17, at Central Community College and College Park in Grand Island.