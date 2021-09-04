Central Platte NRD’s board sets lower property tax levy

He said CPNRD has been working with a team of interns from JEO Engineering to design a plan to rehabilitate the site that was built in the 1994 and is applying for a Nebraska Environmental Trust as a match-grant to assist with this project.

Vogt said the NRD initiated a task force of various government and private agency representatives in 1993 to develop ideas in response to concerns about safety for local residents, farmers and crane watchers in the Central Platte valley, especially during early morning and late afternoon hours on local roads.

Every year, more than 600,000 sandhill migrate during March stopping along the Platte River in preparation to the their breeding grounds in Canada, Alaska and Siberia. Thousands of visitors from around the world journey to central Nebraska to witness the annual migration, which is among the biggest in the world.

Vogt said the Task Force developed a comprehensive plan known as the Central Platte Historic, Scenic and Trails Project to be completed in phases. Approval was granted in 1994 by the Nebraska Department of Transportation under the federal Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act for Phase I of the comprehensive plan developed by the task force.