Central Platte NRD’s board sets lower property tax levy

The Central Platte Natural Resources District’s board of directors voted Thursday to lower the district’s property tax levy.
According to Lyndon Vogt, CPNRD general manager,the 2022 fiscal year budget’s general fund and sinking fund are $24.5 million, requiring $3.9 million in property taxes. He said that is a decrease of $73,396.65 from 2021. The district’s total valuation of $17,947,588,662 increased 1.667% allowing for a lower levy of 0.022196 compared to last year’s levy of 0.022982.
The board of directors hosted a public hearing on the adoption of the property tax levy prior to its August meeting and approved the resolution.
Vogt said owners of property valued at $100,000 in the 11 counties served by Central Platte NRD will pay $22.20 in property taxes next year to support conservation benefits, including flood reduction, water quality management, water use management, soil health, cost-share for producers for conservation practices, forestry, land management, recreation and education.
The board also approved a resolution to allow CPNRD’s general manager to sign an application for federal assistance from the Recreational Trails Program to update CPNRD’s Crane Viewing Site located two miles south of the I-80 Exit 305 near Alda.
According to Vogt, the funding would be used to remove the existing asphalt nature trail and replace it with an 8-foot wide, 6-inch thick concrete recreational trail, construct a new 1,033 SY concrete parking lot, renovate portions of the Crane Viewing platform and engineering costs.
He said CPNRD has been working with a team of interns from JEO Engineering to design a plan to rehabilitate the site that was built in the 1994 and is applying for a Nebraska Environmental Trust as a match-grant to assist with this project.
Vogt said the NRD initiated a task force of various government and private agency representatives in 1993 to develop ideas in response to concerns about safety for local residents, farmers and crane watchers in the Central Platte valley, especially during early morning and late afternoon hours on local roads.
Every year, more than 600,000 sandhill migrate during March stopping along the Platte River in preparation to the their breeding grounds in Canada, Alaska and Siberia. Thousands of visitors from around the world journey to central Nebraska to witness the annual migration, which is among the biggest in the world.
Vogt said the Task Force developed a comprehensive plan known as the Central Platte Historic, Scenic and Trails Project to be completed in phases. Approval was granted in 1994 by the Nebraska Department of Transportation under the federal Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act for Phase I of the comprehensive plan developed by the task force.
According to the grant application, Vogt said the multi-year project promoted awareness of the historic importance of the Central Platte Valley as a transportation corridor dating from the early 1800s.
In other news, the board’s building committee reported the request to amendment CPNRD’s original application expanding the scope and purpose of the Upper Prairie Silver/Moores Flood Reduction Project by adding a public education facility component was approved by the Nebraska Natural Resources Commission. The financial obligation from the NRC will not exceed the current unspent fund allocation of $1,742,990.