Central Platte NRD to host public hearing on levy

The Central Platte Natural Resources District will host a public hearing at 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, to hear public comments on the proposed fiscal 2021/2022 levy.
The general operating budget approved in July will require no increase in the NRD property tax levy. General manager Lyndon Vogt said with the total requirements for the general fund and sinking fund at $24,584,382.92, the required property tax is $3,983,622.69 — a decrease of $73,396.65 from 2021.
Vogt said although there is a slight increase in the district’s total valuation, the proposed FY 2021/2022 levy is 0.022566 compared to last year’s levy of 0.022965. The levy would mean that the owner of property valued at $100,000 would pay a total of $22.57 in property taxes next year to support conservation benefits provided by the Central Platte NRD including flood reduction, water quality management, water use management, soil health, cost-share for producers for conservation practices, forestry, land management, recreation and education.
The district’s board meeting will follow the public hearing at 2 p.m. Both will be in the CPNRD office at 215 Kaufman Ave. in Grand Island. The meeting was scheduled a week later than the usual date to accommodate advertising requirements since valuations were not available from the counties until Aug. 20.
Also, during the meeting, the board will review and take action on a resolution to apply for grant funding for CPNRD’s Crane Viewing Site located two miles south of I-80 Exit 305 in Alda.
CPNRD has been working with a team of interns from JEO Engineering to design a plan to rehabilitate the site that was built in the 1994. Central Platte NRD initiated a task force of various government and private agency representatives in 1993 to develop ideas in response to concerns about safety for local residents, farmers and crane watchers in the Central Platte valley, especially during early morning and late afternoon hours on local roads.
The task force developed a comprehensive plan known as the Central Platte Historic, Scenic and Trails Project to be completed in phases. Approval was granted in 1994 by the Nebraska Department of Transportation under the federal Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act for Phase I of the comprehensive plan developed by the task force.
According to the grant application, the multi-year project promoted awareness of the historic importance of the Central Platte Valley as a transportation corridor dating from the early 1800s.