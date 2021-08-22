Central Platte NRD to host public hearing on levy

The Central Platte Natural Resources District will host a public hearing at 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, to hear public comments on the proposed fiscal 2021/2022 levy.

The general operating budget approved in July will require no increase in the NRD property tax levy. General manager Lyndon Vogt said with the total requirements for the general fund and sinking fund at $24,584,382.92, the required property tax is $3,983,622.69 — a decrease of $73,396.65 from 2021.

Vogt said although there is a slight increase in the district’s total valuation, the proposed FY 2021/2022 levy is 0.022566 compared to last year’s levy of 0.022965. The levy would mean that the owner of property valued at $100,000 would pay a total of $22.57 in property taxes next year to support conservation benefits provided by the Central Platte NRD including flood reduction, water quality management, water use management, soil health, cost-share for producers for conservation practices, forestry, land management, recreation and education.

The district’s board meeting will follow the public hearing at 2 p.m. Both will be in the CPNRD office at 215 Kaufman Ave. in Grand Island. The meeting was scheduled a week later than the usual date to accommodate advertising requirements since valuations were not available from the counties until Aug. 20.