Central Platte NRD to start dam rehabilitation projects

The Central Platte Natural Resources District’s Board of Directors approved an amendment with JEO Consulting of Lincoln in the amount of $13,600 on updated design improvements for three dams in the District.

The CPNRD board met Thursday in Grand Island.

The NRD has 40 dams that are nearing their 50-year lifespan. The dam updates will initiate a long-term plan to replace, update or remove these aging structures:

n Box Elder 5A in Buffalo County: Channel improvements downstream, dredging around the drawdown, riprap along the dam face.

n Clear Creek 5 in Polk County: Complete replacement of the drawdown with structural elements, riprap along the dam face, repair of slough in auxiliary spillway, leveling of a low portion of the top of dam.

n Jones 1A in Polk County: Replace riser and spillway pipe.

The bidding process is anticipated later this spring with construction to begin in the fall.

In the other business, Luke Zakrzewski, GIS image analyst, reported to the board there were no repeat offenders for the 2020 irrigation season. Of the 47 violations, 39 are resolved or nearly resolved and eight will receive additional paperwork next week.