Central Platte NRD to start dam rehabilitation projects

The Central Platte Natural Resources District’s Board of Directors approved an amendment with JEO Consulting of Lincoln in the amount of $13,600 on updated design improvements for three dams in the District.
The CPNRD board met Thursday in Grand Island.
The NRD has 40 dams that are nearing their 50-year lifespan. The dam updates will initiate a long-term plan to replace, update or remove these aging structures:
n Box Elder 5A in Buffalo County: Channel improvements downstream, dredging around the drawdown, riprap along the dam face.
n Clear Creek 5 in Polk County: Complete replacement of the drawdown with structural elements, riprap along the dam face, repair of slough in auxiliary spillway, leveling of a low portion of the top of dam.
n Jones 1A in Polk County: Replace riser and spillway pipe.
The bidding process is anticipated later this spring with construction to begin in the fall.
In the other business, Luke Zakrzewski, GIS image analyst, reported to the board there were no repeat offenders for the 2020 irrigation season. Of the 47 violations, 39 are resolved or nearly resolved and eight will receive additional paperwork next week.
Concerning the Upper Prairie/Silver/Moores Project, the board approved a contract amendment with JEO for $70,186.50 for project management and updates to the Operation & Maintenance manuals for recent changes to the overall project including the newly constructed access road at the detention cell, new grade control structure at the detention cell, and results from ongoing Flood Alert tasks.
A contract amendment with JEO for $12,000 was approved for the NRCS Emergency Watershed Protection Drop Structure Project. The additional funds were requested because the amount of work involved with securing the 404 permit was greater than originally anticipated.
Lyndon Vogt, general manager, told the board that LB 408 is the main bill out of committee that could have consequences on the NRD’s budget in the future. It allows natural resources districts to increase tax asking 3% per year, or 9% over three years, but removes unused budget authority if the increase is not taken every year.
He said changes to the bill are still possible.