Centura athletes put sweet corn to good use

Centura’s female athletes don’t excel just at passing and playing defense. They’re also adept at picking, shucking, blanching and removing kernels from a cob.

Every August, the Centura girls raise money by selling sweet corn. The corn is raised on the Mike and Robin Keilig farm, which is five miles southwest of Ravenna.

Early last week, Centura volleyball players and girls basketball players spent a long day on the farm, picking the corn and removing the kernels. On Aug. 2, they sold 376 bags of the corn in a five-hour period. Customers paid $20 for five one-quart bags of sweet Nebraska corn.

The money helps pay for camps the athletes attend during the summer.

In Nebraska, what could be a better school fundraiser than selling corn? But the Centura folks aren’t aware of any other school taking advantage of the famous Nebraska commodity.

In the past, the corn fundraiser was the province of the girls basketball team. This year, the volleyball players came aboard.

Robin Keilig, a Centura teacher and coach, had the idea for the project four years ago. She doesn’t like fundraisers where students sell cookie dough and other products “because your money goes to a company,” she said.

Keilig comes up with ideas where the students do the work and the products cost little or nothing. She also came up with a fundraiser in which students bake cream pies. For that project, the ingredients cost about $5.

“She’s just so creative, it’s pretty awesome,” said Laethion Brown, who is Centura’s activities director and girls basketball coach.

The Centura students head for the corn patch at 7 or 7:30 a.m., before it gets too hot. After spending an hour picking, they husk, scrub and blanch (boil) the corn. The boiling is supervised by an adult.

It’s good that the coaches are “up to their elbows in corn” along with the students, Keilig said.

Much of the work is done indoors, in an air-conditioned shop. “The girls like that part of it the best,” Brown said.

The students are careful to scrape the corn cream into the bags “because that’s how Grandma Erma did it,” Keilig said, referring to Mike’s grandmother.

The students work hard, putting in a 12- or 13-hour day, Brown said.

But they also have fun. Sometimes, the athletes might take a nibble off a cob while they’re working. “It’s just funny to watch them,” Keilig said.

Some of the students bring their little sisters with them to help.

The corn project is good at bringing teammates together.

It’s hard to schedule team-building exercises, Keilig said. If you want to hold one in the fall, “you’re bumping into volleyball.” If you try to schedule an activity in the winter, “you’re bumping into basketball,” Keilig said.

For part of the day on Aug. 2, the students sold the corn at the Cairo Pump & Pantry. “Because it was blazing hot that day,” sales moved to a building owned by a Centura school board member, Keilig said.

The first couple of years, Centura took pre-orders on the sweet corn. Last year, the students went to the Cairo golf course to sell corn. It happened to be ladies night.

“We lucked out,” Keilig said.

The women at the golf course were good customers. “They checked to make sure the girls did the work, and then they bought corn,” Keilig said.

Demand is always good. “We have never not sold out,” Keilig said.

Keilig, 50, was at the school for eight years. In addition to teaching, she was an assistant volleyball and basketball coach, and coached junior high track. She underwent surgery last October for brain cancer.

Brown is grateful to the people who donate the corn.

“I would just like to credit the Keilig family for all they’ve done. It’s huge for the girls basketball team, and I think it’s bigger than the money it raises,” he said.

The project teaches the girls a skill, and it’s good for bonding.

“I mean, it’s not easy. It’s always hot. But it speaks to their perseverance and who they are as people over here at Centura Public Schools. Those girls just work their tails off. It’s fun to watch,” the coach said.

Athletes are accustomed to sweating and hard work. But there’s a difference between practicing in an air-conditioned gym and going outside “and getting your hands dirty,” Brown said.