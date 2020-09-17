Centura elementary, preschool students learn about farm equipment at ag day Wednesday

CAIRO — Centura Elementary and preschool students were able to learn about farm equipment and agriculture Wednesday at a hands-on event.
The Centura High School FFA hosted an ag day with seven stations centered around farming and agriculture. At each station, high school students told the younger students about the farm equipment.
Senior Cassidy Vacha, who serves as president of the Centura FFA chapter, said the ag day was part of the chapter’s outreach to Centura’s elementary school and the preschool.
“We want to give them some education and some safety tips about agriculture and different types of tractors and what their different functions are,” she said. “We are teaching them safety so that if they see one, they know what not to do around it so they do not get hurt. We are teaching them a little bit about it, too, because a lot of them don’t live on farms even though we are in a rural area; they live in town. So a lot of them don’t get to see this every day.”
Freshman Westin Bonsack brought his combine to ag day. He allowed preschoolers and elementary students to sit in it while he told them what it does and how it operates.
John Hadenfeldt, Centura FFA adviser, said about 50% of farm accidents involving kids comprise non-farm kids who are visiting their friends or grandparents and “just do not know what to watch out for.”
He said it was better for kids to learn about farm safety at ag day than to get hurt in the field.
Vacha said the participants appeared to have fun and enjoyed learning about the various farm equipment. She said she enjoyed watching the kids’ faces.
“I like to see how they get to react to all of these tractors and things like that,” she said. “I enjoy being able to teach them what to do and what not to do. For a lot of them, it is really helpful.”
Hadenfeldt said ag day taught the FFA students, as well.
“Any time the kids get to interact with the younger kids and become that teacher and role model for them, they are learning a lot,” he said. “They are learning those interpersonal skills, they’re learning responsibility and interacting with those young kids. That is something they can take with them beyond today.”
Vacha agreed with Hadenfeldt and said ag day gave her and younger FFA students, such as Bonsack, the opportunity to grow as leaders.
“This is giving him a bunch of leadership skills,” she said. “It is teaching him how to talk with kids and how to engage with them. It also is teaching them how to be informative and clear. It will definitely help them moving forward, not only in FFA but in life, too.”
Vacha added, “For me, personally, I think it gives me an opportunity to interact with little kids and engage with them through FFA.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.