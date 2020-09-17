Centura elementary, preschool students learn about farm equipment at ag day Wednesday

He said it was better for kids to learn about farm safety at ag day than to get hurt in the field.

Vacha said the participants appeared to have fun and enjoyed learning about the various farm equipment. She said she enjoyed watching the kids’ faces.

“I like to see how they get to react to all of these tractors and things like that,” she said. “I enjoy being able to teach them what to do and what not to do. For a lot of them, it is really helpful.”

Hadenfeldt said ag day taught the FFA students, as well.

“Any time the kids get to interact with the younger kids and become that teacher and role model for them, they are learning a lot,” he said. “They are learning those interpersonal skills, they’re learning responsibility and interacting with those young kids. That is something they can take with them beyond today.”

Vacha agreed with Hadenfeldt and said ag day gave her and younger FFA students, such as Bonsack, the opportunity to grow as leaders.

“This is giving him a bunch of leadership skills,” she said. “It is teaching him how to talk with kids and how to engage with them. It also is teaching them how to be informative and clear. It will definitely help them moving forward, not only in FFA but in life, too.”

Vacha added, “For me, personally, I think it gives me an opportunity to interact with little kids and engage with them through FFA.”

