Centura students honor veterans
Centura students honor veterans

  • Updated
Centura Student Council

(From left) Centura Student Council President Cassidy Vacha; Vice President Lauryn Bernt; Jack Sokol of the Centura Student Council; Rodney Gericke, Stacie Tagel, Tim Lowe and Jerry Nott, all Centura staff; Jeremiah Arndt of the Centura Student Council; Eli Wooden and Kyra Wooden (on behalf of Roger Wooden) and Centura Student Council Secretary Zoey Aldridge. (Courtesy photo)

CAIRO — The usual Veterans Day ceremony wasn’t held at Centura Public Schools due to the coronavirus, but Centura students honored veterans in other ways.

Elementary students made cards that were sent to area veterans from Boelus, Cairo and Dannebrog.

A Veterans’ Wall of Honor was placed in the 100 pod with 95 stars representing staff, relatives and friends, beside a 48-star flag from staff member Kay Carpenter that has been in her family for 55 years. Students and staff members honored veterans by writing the name, relationship to the student or staff member, branch of service and time served in the service on the star.

Staff members who served in the armed forces were honored at an acknowledgment ceremony and were given a cookie and card from the Centura Student Council. In addition, ads were placed in area newspapers from the students and staff members of Centura Public Schools.

“The Centura School District thanks the veterans today and everyday for their sacrifice to our nation,” according to a school announcement.

