Ceremony marks University of Nebraska at Kearney's return to College Park

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce on Friday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate College Park’s partnership with the University of Nebraska at Kearney to help train people in the workforce for jobs that central Nebraska businesses need to fill.

UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen said coming to College Park is “very well in the mission in what we need to do for the state of Nebraska.”

“There is obviously a great opportunity and need here in the Grand Island community,” Kristensen said. “Grand Island is one of the largest communities in Nebraska. It is a great opportunity for students of all ages to gain some skill improvement and improve their credentials. That will help to make a better workforce.”

UNK and College Park finalized an agreement earlier this month that reestablishes the university’s presence in the center for higher education and affirms its commitment to supporting and growing the greater Grand Island area.

A partner institution when College Park opened in 1992, UNK offered educational training until 2003.

A win-win-win

Kristensen said the new partnership is not just a win for UNK and Grand Island, but also for central Nebraska, which will benefit from the university’s expansion.