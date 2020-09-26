Ceremony marks University of Nebraska at Kearney's return to College Park

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce on Friday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate College Park’s partnership with the University of Nebraska at Kearney to help train people in the workforce for jobs that central Nebraska businesses need to fill.
UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen said coming to College Park is “very well in the mission in what we need to do for the state of Nebraska.”
“There is obviously a great opportunity and need here in the Grand Island community,” Kristensen said. “Grand Island is one of the largest communities in Nebraska. It is a great opportunity for students of all ages to gain some skill improvement and improve their credentials. That will help to make a better workforce.”
UNK and College Park finalized an agreement earlier this month that reestablishes the university’s presence in the center for higher education and affirms its commitment to supporting and growing the greater Grand Island area.
A partner institution when College Park opened in 1992, UNK offered educational training until 2003.
A win-win-win
Kristensen said the new partnership is not just a win for UNK and Grand Island, but also for central Nebraska, which will benefit from the university’s expansion.
“The citizens of central Nebraska look to Grand Island and UNK for their educational needs,” he said. “If we want to keep people in this area, we must be able to address their educational needs.”
“While Grand Island’s economy has been growing over the past several decades, one of its challenges has been to recruit skilled workers to the community to meet the talent and skill needs of local employers,” Kristensen said.
In working with local businesses, Central Community College, Grand Island Public School’s Career Pathways and local leaders, he said, UNK’s presence at College Park will be a great collaboration for all of those who want to advance the community’s future in positive and progressive ways.
L.J. McCormick, executive director of College Park, called the agreement an investment in the Grand Island area.
“This process has been long,” said McCormick, who has been working on bringing UNK to College Park for five years. “This opportunity presented itself in a way that we didn’t expect, but it happened at the right time.”
He said having UNK at College Park is a “tremendous opportunity for Grand Island.”
“It’s not only a potential for students in public schools, but also for people already working here, such as teacher and other professional certifications and graduate studies and much more,” McCormick said.
More career choices
Through its College Park location, occupied by Doane college until July, UNK will work with Grand Island-area businesses and high schools, CCC and other community organizations to provide education and training that prepares students to begin or advance in their careers. This includes academic advising, undergraduate and graduate courses, certificate programs, workshops and seminars.
Other opportunities include fine arts performances and community engagement activities.
UNK is leasing two classrooms and two offices in College Park that will be used by faculty and staff. Its three-year contract, which can be extended for two additional three-year periods, also gives it access to a large auditorium, meeting room and library/media center within the 55,000-square-foot educational facility.
McCormick said UNK has a good working relationship with the Grand Island’s Central Community College, which is next to College Park.
He said UNK plans to start offering courses at College Park for spring semester 2021. UNK is developing a curriculum with community leaders.
“They want to, eventually, offer students to be able to complete a four-year degree right here in Grand Island,” McCormick said.
UNK expands cyber operations
Kristensen said it is not only the classroom component that will expand learning opportunities for people in central Nebraska, but UNK also is developing and expanding its cyber operations.
“In the future, all of our businesses will need cybersecurity and cyber skills,” he said.
UNK will have a grand opening ceremony next for the opening of its Discovery Hall at its Kearney campus. Kristensen said Discovery Hall is dedicated to the interdisciplinary approach to math, science and cyber operations in the new high tech center.
“And that will have a direct line to our new campus here at College Park,” he said.
Along with UNK, partner institutions at College Park are Central Community College, Rural Enterprise Assistance Project, Hall County Extension Office, Grand Island Little Theatre and Leadership Tomorrow.
