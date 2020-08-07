The Greater Grand Island Civic Engage Collaborative, led by the YWCA of Grand Island, has been working all year to increase the response to the United States 2020 census.
Danielle Helzer, the director of Mission of Impact, said 13 organizations have come together to make up the collaborative.
“We meet once a month to see how we can engage our community in civic activities,” Helzer said.
She said with the census and primary and general elections, the group is working to inform the community about how to participate.
Helzer said they are focusing on communities “that have been disenfranchised” — such as communities of people of color, people living in poverty, people who don’t speak English and people who are not citizens.
“We are working to inform these communities about what they can participate in, how they can do it, and then help them get access to be able to participate,” Helzer said.
The collaborative held a “Chalk the Walk” day, where people from the collaborative went to Lincoln Park and Pier Park and decorated the sidewalks with messages about the 2020 census.
“Both areas are in what we call hard-to-count tracts, so they’re neighborhoods that are historically under-counted and under-represented in the census,” Helzer said.
The collaborative also sponsored a chalk art contest at which they asked people to decorate sidewalks and driveways with messages that would represent the census, and they presented two winners with prizes.
Helzer said the national response rate for the census is 61%.
“In Nebraska, we’re above that,” she said. “As of July, we’re reporting a 69.7% response rate.”
Helzer said that puts Nebraska at third in the nation for response rate.
She said Hall County’s response rate is 68%, just slightly lower than the Nebraska rate.
When looking at specific tracts in Grand Island, Helzer said, Tract Two, which is the Lincoln Park area, is reporting at 59.9%, which is significantly lower than the Hall County response rate.
She said a few other tracts are reporting similar numbers, and they recognize some people living in those areas don’t have internet access, which can affect the response rate because the census is being conducted online.
Helzer said other obstacles can hamper response rate.
“Maybe English is not the primary language in the house, so we have to find ways to get the message out in Spanish, Somali or Arabic,” she said.
Helzer said they believe some people are afraid to respond because they may not be citizens and the Trump administration tried to put a question about citizenship on the census, but the Supreme Court ruled it unlawful.
“That scared a lot of people; it made a lot of people nervous who were not citizens, who were undocumented, perhaps, that their lack of status would be revealed and reported to ICE,” said Helzer.
She said they have been trying to get the message out that there is no citizenship question and that all people can fill out the census, regardless of citizenship status.
For people who aren’t citizens, Helzer said, the census is the only way they can participate in civic engagement.
Helzer said the collaborative is trying to educate the communities on the importance of filling out the census.
“It is important that all people are counted because it means that all people will get the resources that they need from the federal government,” Helzer said.
