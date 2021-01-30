Chamber board chair optimistic of growth in 2021

For Roger Bullington, chairman of the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors, the struggles the community faced last year remind him how important it is to “consistently support our community in dealing with this pandemic and the economic fallout it produced.”

He said the Chamber’s focus is on thinking forward.

“We should center our initiatives on not only what Grand Island needs now but what Grand Island will need in years to come as we prepare for our next generation,” Bullington said.

One focus will be sales tax revenue.

In recent years, Grand Island has averaged more than $1 billion in taxable sales. Grand Island’s sales tax rate is 7.5%. Of that, 2% goes to the city. This year, largely due to the pandemic, taxable sales have been down.

Bullington said sales tax revenue is significant to the city.

“We must continue to explore ways of growing this revenue stream through a partnership with the city of Grand Island, the Chamber, and all stakeholders involved,” he said.

One way to do that is to boost tourism opportunities, Bullington said.