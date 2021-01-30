Chamber board chair optimistic of growth in 2021

For Roger Bullington, chairman of the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors, the struggles the community faced last year remind him how important it is to “consistently support our community in dealing with this pandemic and the economic fallout it produced.”
He said the Chamber’s focus is on thinking forward.
“We should center our initiatives on not only what Grand Island needs now but what Grand Island will need in years to come as we prepare for our next generation,” Bullington said.
One focus will be sales tax revenue.
In recent years, Grand Island has averaged more than $1 billion in taxable sales. Grand Island’s sales tax rate is 7.5%. Of that, 2% goes to the city. This year, largely due to the pandemic, taxable sales have been down.
Bullington said sales tax revenue is significant to the city.
“We must continue to explore ways of growing this revenue stream through a partnership with the city of Grand Island, the Chamber, and all stakeholders involved,” he said.
One way to do that is to boost tourism opportunities, Bullington said.
Public health directives limited tourism opportunities last year. Big events, such as Husker Harvest Days, were canceled. The Nebraska State Fair was held, but without the carnival and concerts, which bring people from across the state to Grand Island.
National livestock shows at Fonner Park also were hurt, though the Aksarben Stock Show successfully drew youth exhibitors from 14 states.
Bullington said, through partnerships with Husker Harvest Days, the Nebraska State Fair and Grand lsland Livestock Complex Authority, the Chamber “is looking forward to the opportunity to recruit and host events within our community because they know bringing events to Grand Island also brings in business.”
The National Alpaca show will be held at Fonner Park in March, attracting hundreds of visitors from across the U.S.
“As we look to boost tourism opportunities … I will facilitate partnerships with Fonner Park in any manner to craft a successful business model with the casino opportunity,” he said.
In November, Nebraska voters approved gambling casinos at horse racetracks, including Fonner Park.
“The casino is a generational opportunity for Grand Island,” Bullington said. “I am confident that community leaders and partners will rise to the occasion to ensure that this will be a massive benefit to Fonner Park, the Nebraska State Fair, and the community as a whole.”
Bullington is encouraging Chamber board members to support business development initiatives and provide positive leadership.
“I recognize that to continue prospering into an attractive place to live, work and play, we must seek new and innovative opportunities,” he said. “Using our partners and resources, we can come together to make this happen.”
Within the next decade, Bullington said Grand Island leaders will provide the vision and bold leadership to enable quality growth for the city.
“In doing so, I am hopeful that Grand Island will officially regain ‘The Third City’ designation as not only the third-largest city in the state but also be known as the gem of outstate Nebraska,” he said.
Bullington said Grand Island should be a community that other Nebraskans enjoy visiting.
“When someone thinks about Nebraska and the great cities within the state, I want to make sure Grand Island is right there alongside Omaha and Lincoln,” he said.
The Chamber’s core mission is to provide a sensible foundation and a vision for growth as the Chamber focuses on workforce development, he said.
“This is being practiced through a process of attracting and retaining young talent while upskilling our current workforce,” he said. “Talent recruitment is a nationwide issue challenge, and the Chamber is making Grand Island’s workforce an even bigger priority in 2021.”
He said the Chamber has entered into a partnership with Wayne State University that capitalizes on young Nebraska talent by offering incentives to college seniors.
“The students will come to Grand Island in their senior year to work full-time at a local business with the goal of being hired on permanently upon graduation,” Bullington said.
In addition to seeking young college graduates, he said the Chamber is debuting a program, EDGE, focused on workers in the Grand Island area to train and mentor them into higher employment.
The Young Professionals is another program, he said, that the Chamber has overseen for many years and continues to act as a viable talent pool.
“The program aims to offer both social and professional development opportunities that help members to create connections and dig their heels into Grand Island soil,” Bullington said.
In addition to the focus on workers, he said the Chamber’s “Look Local Grow Local,” a program launched pre-pandemic, likely holds higher value now having gone through economic hardships.
This was the first year of the GO! Passport Program, which aimed to put a spotlight on some of the hidden gems of Grand Island.
“Be on the lookout on social media on how you can continue to shift your mindset to shopping local,” Bullington said.