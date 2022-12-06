Chamber to host legislative kickoff with area state senators

The Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Legislative Kickoff at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at FNBO, 810 Allen Drive.

Gov. Pete Ricketts will not be at the event, the chamber said Wednesday in correcting an earlier release that indicated the governor would attend. Area state senators are expected to attend, including Ray Aguilar, Tom Briese, Steve Halloran, Loren Lippincott and John Lowe, who will share their views on what to expect in the 2023 session.

As is always the case during the legislative session, the Legislature will discuss and debate issues that are important to the business community, including:

Sustaining and promoting a strong and growing economy.

Continuing to emphasize the connection between education, training and workforce development/economic development.

These and other measures which enhance the quality of life for all Nebraskans.

This event is open to the public with limited seating. To reserve your spot, please RSVP online at www.gichamber.com/events/details/legislative-kickoff-1864.

The Nebraska legislative session is set to resume Jan. 4, 2023.