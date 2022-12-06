 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chamber to host legislative kickoff with Ricketts, area state senators

Legislative-Kickoff_20211208-8.jpg

The Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Legislative Kickoff at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at FNBO, 810 Allen Drive.

 KARISSA SCHMIDT, GRAND ISLAND AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Gov. Pete Ricketts will be present along with our area state senators, including Ray Aguilar, Tom Briese, Steve Halloran, Loren Lippincott and John Lowe to share their views on what to expect in the 2023 session.

As is always the case during the legislative session, the Legislature will discuss and debate issues that are important to the business community, including:

• Sustaining and promoting a strong and growing economy.

• Continuing to emphasize the connection between education, training and workforce development/economic development.

• These and other measures which enhance the quality of life for all Nebraskans.

This event is open to the public with limited seating. To reserve your spot, please RSVP online at www.gichamber.com/events/details/legislative-kickoff-1864.

The Nebraska legislative session is set to resume Jan. 4, 2023.

