Chamber to host virtual Legislative Kickoff

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Legislative Kickoff from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Friday.
Because of pandemic health concerns, this year’s event will be live on the chamber’s Facebook page and on Zoom. For more information, visit: gichamber.com/events/details/virtual-legislative-kickoff-869
Area state Sens. John Lowe, District 37; Steve Halloran, District 33; Curt Friesen, District 34; and Ray Aguilar, District 35, will be on the virtual event to discuss the upcoming Nebraska legislative session, which begins Jan. 6, 2021.
Chamber officials have asked Gov. Pete Ricketts to be part of the event. Viewers will be able to ask questions of the lawmakers.
Cindy Johnson, chamber president, said the chamber has long supported businesses, workforce and education in Grand Island.
“It is our mission to improve and enhance the economic vitality and the quality of life for the community,” Johnson said. “We are living in a fast-paced world requiring businesses to change to stay current or ahead of the curve.”
She said what doesn’t change is the “need for business interests to be understood by elected officials.”
“Connecting business leaders and their collective voice is a role that the chamber embraces,” Johnson said.
She said the chamber represents businesses and industries of all sizes and stages of their company’s growth. There are 750 chamber members.
“With our ability to connect quickly and directly to the elected officials, we ensure your concerns are heard and addressed quickly — not drowned out by the noise of others,” Johnson said. One of the chamber’s goals, she said, is to make its members “competitive and profitable, which, in turn, creates a prosperous community.”
Because of the pandemic and public health directives aimed to prevent the spread of the virus, Johnson said, the chamber decided to host this year’s Legislative Kickoff online.
“This year, we’ll do it differently,” she said. “Your safety, and the safety of our senators, is of the upmost importance.”
The chamber already is following the news of prospective bills that would affect chamber members’ businesses.
Johnson said with COVID-19 still prevalent in the country and the Grand Island community, the upcoming legislative session has the potential to be even more impactful.
“The chamber will be closely watching for legislation that could affect operation of Grand Island’s businesses, workforce and education,” she said.
For more information, call 308-382-9210 or go to gichamber.com.
