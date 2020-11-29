Chamber to host virtual Legislative Kickoff

She said the chamber represents businesses and industries of all sizes and stages of their company’s growth. There are 750 chamber members.

“With our ability to connect quickly and directly to the elected officials, we ensure your concerns are heard and addressed quickly — not drowned out by the noise of others,” Johnson said. One of the chamber’s goals, she said, is to make its members “competitive and profitable, which, in turn, creates a prosperous community.”

Because of the pandemic and public health directives aimed to prevent the spread of the virus, Johnson said, the chamber decided to host this year’s Legislative Kickoff online.

“This year, we’ll do it differently,” she said. “Your safety, and the safety of our senators, is of the upmost importance.”

The chamber already is following the news of prospective bills that would affect chamber members’ businesses.

Johnson said with COVID-19 still prevalent in the country and the Grand Island community, the upcoming legislative session has the potential to be even more impactful.

“The chamber will be closely watching for legislation that could affect operation of Grand Island’s businesses, workforce and education,” she said.

For more information, call 308-382-9210 or go to gichamber.com.

