Chances dimming for temporary slots by end of this year at Fonner Park
Chances dimming for temporary slots by end of this year at Fonner Park

The gambling

You’ll need money, but not necessarily cash. The casino is promoting its “completely seamless cashless wagering experience.” The gaming floor covers 117,000 square feet and has more than 1,400 slot machines, 117 table games, 30 poker tables, a dedicated poker room, high-limit areas and a sportsbook.

Unless quick action is taken in Lincoln, Fonner Park won’t be offering casino gaming in a temporary location before the end of the year.

Before any construction begins on a temporary facility, Gov. Pete Ricketts will have to appoint a seventh and final member of the Racing and Gaming Commission. After that, state gaming rules and regulations must be approved.

Earlier, Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak hoped that slots and other games would be open before the holidays this year. It’s still possible a temporary gaming facility could open before Christmas. But for that to happen, progress will have to be made soon in Lincoln.

The facility probably will be built in the western third of Fonner Park’s RV campground area. Whatever portion of the campground area is lost to the gaming facility will be replaced somewhere else, he said.

Kotulak is not yet certain if that facility will be temporary or permanent.

Elite Casino Resorts plans to build a $100 million casino and resort on Fonner Park property.

It could take up to two years to build the permanent structure. Construction is difficult right now because of the availability of labor and materials, Kotulak said.

In addition, normal business at Fonner Park — the State Fair, Hall County Fair and a host of livestock shows — must proceed while the casino is being built.

But he said plans for the future will have “zero impact” on racing next year. Without question, the 2022 thoroughbred racing meet at Fonner Park will begin as scheduled.

