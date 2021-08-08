Chances dimming for temporary slots by end of this year at Fonner Park

Unless quick action is taken in Lincoln, Fonner Park won’t be offering casino gaming in a temporary location before the end of the year.

Before any construction begins on a temporary facility, Gov. Pete Ricketts will have to appoint a seventh and final member of the Racing and Gaming Commission. After that, state gaming rules and regulations must be approved.

Earlier, Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak hoped that slots and other games would be open before the holidays this year. It’s still possible a temporary gaming facility could open before Christmas. But for that to happen, progress will have to be made soon in Lincoln.

The facility probably will be built in the western third of Fonner Park’s RV campground area. Whatever portion of the campground area is lost to the gaming facility will be replaced somewhere else, he said.

Kotulak is not yet certain if that facility will be temporary or permanent.

Elite Casino Resorts plans to build a $100 million casino and resort on Fonner Park property.

It could take up to two years to build the permanent structure. Construction is difficult right now because of the availability of labor and materials, Kotulak said.