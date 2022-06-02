Change can be good too

Change is inevitable in a world like ours.

People are individuals who make their own decisions and live up to them as they see fit.

Change isn’t always big and it isn’t always subtle, but it is occurring everywhere at every moment in all places big and small. Recently last year, my family decided to pick up all of our things and move houses.

Our parents thought it was time for a change and time to find a bigger yard for our dog, Sky.

We didn’t have to worry about changing schools or making new friends, but we had to leave our old neighborhood behind and adjust to living somewhere new. Before this move, we had lived in our old house for our whole lives, so it was hard to sleep under a new roof in the beginning.

It was also difficult to get comfortable because all of our furniture would take about a month to arrive. We were sleeping on our old mattresses and did not have a couch or table to sit at.

We had our old drawers to keep our clothes in but most of them were broken and not in good condition.

Even though it was a little hard at first, it was getting easier to adjust after a few months and we made this place our new home.

Recently, I’ve learned to embrace change and take things as they come.

It’s not always easy when you’re in a world that faces adversity and hate, but there will always be people who don’t like what you’ve done or how you’ve done it. There will be people who are supportive and motivate you to become the best version of yourself. I’ve learned to keep those people with me and leave the others behind.

It’s easier said than done to live the life you want, but it pays off in the end.

Living the way you want to not only makes you happier but it allows you to enjoy more moments in your life where you can be yourself.

I’ve been making a few changes this summer to live a healthier lifestyle for myself and I’ve been doing it with friends as well to make it funner.

We’ve been going to the gym for the past few days and have been spending more time outside without our phones.

Let me tell you, working out isn’t as easy as we thought it would be, but it’s definitely fun and worth being sore. I feel more confident after going to the gym and I feel like I’m getting stronger every day.

At first, it was pretty scary because not all of my gym experiences were good, but the environment was really comfortable and everyone mostly kept to themselves.

I’ve always been scared about what other people thought of me and whether I would be good enough to be friends with them.

I still get scared sometimes but I like to think that everyone does too.

Most of the time, people are more worried about themselves than they are about you. That was something my mom always told me.

I’ve taken that to heart and realized that most people truly are just living their lives and don’t judge you for how you live yours.

When you don’t worry too much about what others think, you get to express yourself more.

My younger sister has always pushed me to try new things even when I get scared. She often gets labeled as pushy or controlling, but in reality I see her as someone in my life who tries her best to be supportive.

For example, I’ve always wanted to try having bangs. I didn’t know if they would look good on me and a lot of people were telling me not to get them so I almost didn’t. My sister, though, reminded me that hair can always grow back and in her words, “I swear Jackie, if you don’t ask Mom to cut your bangs I will cut them for you.”

That being said, I’m glad I let my mom cut them because she would have gone crazy.

In the end I’m not sure how I feel about them but I’m glad I was able to make a change that I’ve been wanting to make for quite some time.

My biggest piece of advice would be to do whatever it is that you want to do because we only have one life to live.

If you want to travel the world, do it. If you want to have rainbow hair, then have rainbow hair. Just don’t limit yourself because you’re afraid of what others will think.

There will always be people who judge you and who say hurtful things but there will also be people who support you.

I’ve learned that you can’t always make everyone happy. Sometimes you have to do what’s right for you and put yourself first.

Jackie Ruiz-Rodriguez is a senior at Grand Island Senior High School.