Changes coming to CHI St. Francis emergency deparment

Beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday, CHI Health St. Francis walk-in emergency care will be directed to Entrance D.

Entrance D is situated on the west side of the hospital, and will remain the surgery entry point. St. Francis officials advise to reach Entrance D from the west directly off of St. Francis Drive. Directional signage will be posted.

The switch-over will not delay or affect the emergency care at the hospital, a news release said. The Emergency Department will continue to fully function.

The Grand Island hospital’s emergency department is undergoing a temporary relocation to accommodate a nine- to-12-month renovation. The $13 million construction project will expand and update the hospital’s emergency department, which was built in the late 1970s.

At a later date, ambulance points of entry will also temporarily adjust. Area EMS crews will receive notice and directional signage before then, the release states.