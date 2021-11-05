Changes in Grand Island's commercial parking requirements being discussed

Changes to Grand Island parking lot space requirements for new commercial developments are being considered.
At Wednesday’s Regional Planning Commission meeting, Regional Planner Chad Nabity called for relaxing requirements for parking lot spaces.
Developments currently are required to have the full amount of parking needed for its uses, whether residential or commercial.
“If you’ve got the restaurant with 50 seats, you need 20 parking stalls for those 50 seats. And if you’ve got four apartment buildings, each with 10 units in them, you need two parking spaces for each of those units, so you would need 80 parking spaces for the apartments,” he explained. “You would need 100 spaces.”
He added, “Do we really need 100 spaces? Are they likely to use them all at the same time?”
Nabity proposed granting exceptions that would reduce the number of spaces in commercial lots by 25% at the time of construction if certain conditions are met.
These exceptions include: developments that are planned for at least 20 acres, and that the commercial property is “primarily intended to serve a neighborhood and occupies no more than 25% of the development, and doesn’t exceed 10 acres.”
“We’re putting this pretty narrow in size. I’m not sure that those numbers are perfect, but that’s what we started with,” he said.
A change is only being discussed and has not been submitted for any formal action.
“I’m not sure we’re necessarily there yet, but the changes we’re looking at, at this point, would be ... granting some exceptions,” Nabity said.
Amos Anson of Grand Island-based FAmous Construction Inc. advocated for the change at Wednesday’s meeting.
FAmous is currently at work on a development at its Highland North subdivision.
“I find value in making this area, which, as it stands right now, we’d turn into parking with our minimums, I would much rather be a dog park or a green space or playground equipment,” he said. “I have no time for people complaining about not having enough parking, to be frank about it. I think this would be a good way to test out if I’m right or if the way it is is right.”
Nabity said the project is a good example of evaluating parking needs.
“Within that development, he’s looking at some offices with apartments above it, and on the other side of the property a bar and grill or something,” he said. “The office space is likely to be used only during daytime hours, for the most part. The proposal here will essentially allow him to use some of the spaces from the residential and some from the commercial to meet the requirements for that commercial space during the day.”
Other developers also would benefit, Anson said, as it could make projects less expensive.
“How much is six-inch concrete per square foot to install, to maintain and replace? You don’t have to put it in, and you can have an amenity, like a dog park,” he said.
Nabity asked RPC members which, in terms of generating property tax revenue, has more value, a parking lot or a building hosting businesses?
“There are issues with having too much parking. There are cities across the United States that have gone to parking maximums. It doesn’t stop people from building,” he said. “I’m not advocating for parking maximums in Grand Island. We don’t have transit that is dynamic enough to fulfill that need.”
The concept already is being seen with Grand Island’s downtown, Nabity argued.
“If everybody’s coming downtown with the expectation that they’re going to have to walk two blocks to get to where they’re going and they’re still coming downtown, that is the definition of a successful downtown,” he said. “Because people are there and willing to walk to get to where they want to go.”
Nabity added, “I’m on the side of less parking is probably better than more parking.”