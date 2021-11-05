Changes in Grand Island's commercial parking requirements being discussed

A change is only being discussed and has not been submitted for any formal action.

“I’m not sure we’re necessarily there yet, but the changes we’re looking at, at this point, would be ... granting some exceptions,” Nabity said.

Amos Anson of Grand Island-based FAmous Construction Inc. advocated for the change at Wednesday’s meeting.

FAmous is currently at work on a development at its Highland North subdivision.

“I find value in making this area, which, as it stands right now, we’d turn into parking with our minimums, I would much rather be a dog park or a green space or playground equipment,” he said. “I have no time for people complaining about not having enough parking, to be frank about it. I think this would be a good way to test out if I’m right or if the way it is is right.”

Nabity said the project is a good example of evaluating parking needs.