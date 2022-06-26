‘Chaperone’ offers name, face for Grand Island School Board position

The push for new Grand Island Public Schools leadership has so far been sequestered namelessly to Facebook feeds and whispers of who could be in the candidate pool.

Things are starting to look more official, as the group has begun the process of establishing a PAC and has named its first candidate.

Leaders within the group, which includes former Grand Island Mayor Jeremy Jensen, have christened their PAC-to-be “Chaperone.”

Their first hopeful Board of Education representative is Grand Island resident and GIPS alum Hank McFarland, who — provided enough signatures are collected — will be vying for a spot representing Ward B.

Wheels began turning faster when candidate Carol Schooley filed a declination of nomination form Monday, June 20, with the Hall County Election Commission.

Schooley, who would have been running against Tim Mayfield, was one of two candidates seeking one seat on Ward B. Because she withdrew from the race, Mayfield is currently the only remaining Ward B candidate.

Schooley did not respond The Independent’s requests for comment in time for publication. McFarland, vice president of private banking at Pinnacle Bank, said he had not yet met or spoken directly with Schooley.

Because filing deadlines are past, McFarland is trying to become a contender via petition.

Tracy Overstreet, Hall County election commissioner, said “It’s not just a petition that you sit in front of your computer and type your name. It’s very regulated by state law — the font types, the color of the lettering, the spacing of the signature line and everything.”

In this case signatures must come from registered voters in GIPS’s Ward B. A total of 680 valid signatures are needed by Sept. 1 in order for the name of a successful petitioner to be printed on the general election ballot.

McFarland said he is not concerned about getting enough signatures. While he is not on Facebook, he said, McFarland had heard rumblings.

“I have friends who are teachers and the horror stories that they were telling me. That’s another reason I wanted to get involved. The problems are not with the teachers, the problems are not with us … the students … it’s the administration and the board (of education).”

Teacher strife has been loud and clear recently, but according to Michelle Carter, president of the Grand Island Education Association (GIEA), there has been little response and fewer questions.

“We want board members who will support teachers, who will listen to teachers — absolutely will seek out teachers’ opinions,” she said. “While we have administrators, they’re not in the trenches with us every day.”

While McFarland isn’t a teacher (according to the Hall County Election Commission website, GIPS board of education candidates cannot be employed as a teacher by GIPS) he comes from a family of teachers.

His parents both taught at GIPS, McFarland said, and his wife, Kathy, was an interventional counselor at GIPS. McFarland’s kids, he said, had a “wonderful experience at Stolley Park Elementary School” a little over a decade ago.

McFarland, himself a GISH graduate, remembers his time in senior high and realizes its influence.

“Chuck Hamner, my English teacher at GISH said this: ‘Speak clearly, speak concisely and mean what you say,’” McFarland said. “When I went to college, that was the only discipline that I was really ready for — college English — because Chuck Hamner beat it into our heads the importance of knowing the fundamentals.”

McFarland noted, “Grand Island Public Schools has some wonderful things going on (but) we need to pull the rug back and find out what else has been going on.”

Should he be elected, it seemed McFarland knows what questions he wants to ask.

“I’m a fan of results. What are your test results? What are our test scores? If our test scores aren’t where they need to be, what do we need to get those up? Those test scores are indicative of the future potential of children. How can they better improve their lives?”

“How are you graduating? And how have we failed you because you’re not going to be able to perform in life?” McFarland said. “If you cannot communicate and can’t do simple math, I’m sorry, you’re not going to be very employable or promotable, either one.”

One solution, McFarland believes, is shifting power and having a “decentralized system” where the “teachers are left to teach.”

“If they needed help, they went to the principal; the principal knew what was going on in the classroom. That principal observed the teacher, and it was kept within the system within that small microsystem. That’s gone,” McFarland said.

Carter said more communication and connectedness between teachers and different levels of administration — including school board members — would make a difference.

Carter, a fifth grade teacher at Dodge Elementary School, said her doors are always open.

“I would welcome any board member to come and walk a day in our shoes. At any given building, come in, see what kinds of behavior problems we have, see what kind of curriculum we’re teaching.”

Some have wondered why GIEA has remained relatively quiet in the candidate-recruiting process.

That doesn’t mean GIEA and recently-named “Chaperone” haven’t been communicating, both Jensen and Carter said.

“I’ve talked with Michelle, we visited with the teachers,” Jensen said. “I think there’s some limitations… they kind of feel like they’ve been on an island. They need advocacy. Aligning with all those teachers is going to be given massive support.”

Carter said Jensen asked what teachers are looking for in a candidate. She said GIEA had not, and likely would not, proclaim any endorsements.

“We don’t normally do that.”

Still, GIEA is there to help, Carter said. “I will put the information out there. I would be happy to serve as a point person, if they need to contact me to get signs, get them from you, or if we want to host an event, if they need to have support for that, we can do that.”

Chaperone’s mission has begun to congeal, Jensen said.

“You’ve got the community piece of it. The Chaperone group representing all these parents, looking for the candidates, now aligning with the teachers, then the other components of it are the kids and the administration.”

“Everybody wants what’s best for the kids, there’s no question about that.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.