 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chapman Fall Festival features auto show, parade and more
0 comments

Chapman Fall Festival features auto show, parade and more

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Chapman

The Chapman Community Improvement Association will host the community's annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 18, with activities starting at 10 a.m. (Courtesy photo)

 Chapman Community Improvement Association

CHAPMAN — The annual Chapman Fall Festival kicks off Saturday morning (Sept. 18) with kids activities and registration for the auto show at 10 a.m.

The Baptist Church on Prairie Street will host inflatable bouncers, mini golf and a Teddy bear mobile from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with face painting available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other activities along Prairie Street include frog/toad races at noon (bring your own frogs!), a pedal tractor pull at 3 p.m., raffles, antique tractor and equipment display, and mini train rides sponsored by Bader Park.

The auto show (registration 10 a.m. to noon, with judging at noon and awards at 3:30 p.m.), will be located along Ninth Street. Other activities there include lunch served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the Prairie Dulcimer Players, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., in the pavilion; vendors and the Baptist Church bake sale and garage sale in the Community Center; mini games throughout the day and a beer garden at Beer 30.

The Methodist Church will host a lunch and ice cream social and flea market.

The parade with a “Patriotic” theme and featuring area veterans and kids’ entries will line up along Platte Street and start a 2 p.m. Cash prices will be awarded to winning entries.

Husker fans who don’t want to miss the Nebraska-Oklahoma football game can catch it on TV in the Chapman school gym. Kick-off is set for 11 a.m. The gym will also be the site of the fire department rub cook-off at 4 p.m.

For more information, check the Chapman Community Improvement Association Facebook page at facebook.com/chapmancia

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Over 660K flags on National Mall mark COVID deaths

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts