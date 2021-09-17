Chapman Fall Festival features auto show, parade and more

CHAPMAN — The annual Chapman Fall Festival kicks off Saturday morning (Sept. 18) with kids activities and registration for the auto show at 10 a.m.

The Baptist Church on Prairie Street will host inflatable bouncers, mini golf and a Teddy bear mobile from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with face painting available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other activities along Prairie Street include frog/toad races at noon (bring your own frogs!), a pedal tractor pull at 3 p.m., raffles, antique tractor and equipment display, and mini train rides sponsored by Bader Park.

The auto show (registration 10 a.m. to noon, with judging at noon and awards at 3:30 p.m.), will be located along Ninth Street. Other activities there include lunch served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the Prairie Dulcimer Players, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., in the pavilion; vendors and the Baptist Church bake sale and garage sale in the Community Center; mini games throughout the day and a beer garden at Beer 30.

The Methodist Church will host a lunch and ice cream social and flea market.

The parade with a “Patriotic” theme and featuring area veterans and kids’ entries will line up along Platte Street and start a 2 p.m. Cash prices will be awarded to winning entries.