Chapman farmer appointed to United Soybean Board

China is one of Nebraska’s top five markets for exports. Greving said despite the trade disputes and tariffs between U.S. and China, the U.S. soybean industry still has open communication with the Chinese markets.

“At the end of the day, people do business with people,” he said. “And, at the end of the day, it is governments that can interfere with people doing business with people.”

He said the U.S. soybean industry still have the “friendships and connections with people in China.

“They fully understand what is going on,” he said.

China imports the most soybeans compared to any other country in the world. A recent statistic indicates that the United States has exported the most soybeans so far in 2020 to China followed by Mexico and the EU-27 plus the UK.

U.S. soybean exports to China are up 20% so far in 2020. China has accounted for roughly 34% of U.S. soybean exports so far in 2020.

As a member of the Nebraska Soybean Board, Greving has traveled to many foreign markets that buy U.S. soybeans. His first foreign travel on the Nebraska Soybean Board was to Vietnam. He has traveled to many other important foreign markets that purchase U.S. soybeans since being on the two boards.