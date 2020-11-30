Chapman farmer appointed to United Soybean Board

Farming is not an easy task. There are so many outside challenges from the weather, technology, trade, markets, politics ... and the list goes on, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
But instead of letting others determine how to meet the challenges facing soybean farmers, producers, such as Greg Greving of Chapman, want farmers’ voices to be a major determining factor on how their path is defined.
Recently, the U.S. Department of Agriculture appointed Greving to serve on the United Soybean Board. He joins the board of 73 farmer directors across the country.
Greving officially will be sworn in for service at the annual USB meeting in December and will serve a three-year term. This year, USDA appointed eight new U.S. soybean farmers to USB and reappointed 11 directors for an additional term.
Greving said he is “looking forward to serving Nebraska on the United Soybean Board.”
“I have experience in international marketing for U.S. soy and I will use that experience as a director on the United Soybean Board to help increase the profitability of the U.S. soy farmer,” he said. “Overall, it is an honor to represent and serve soybean farmers, both in Nebraska and across the U.S.”
The farmer directors oversee the implementation of the soybean checkoff funding to support research, market development and promotional efforts maximizing profit opportunities for all U.S. soybean farmers. Greving has more than 40 years of experience in soybean production and additional soybean checkoff experience, which includes serving on the Nebraska Soybean Board (2001-2013) and a previous term on USB (2013-2016).
Greving said he is interested in pursuing a leadership role on the United Soybean Board. During the 12 years he served on the Nebraska Soybean Board, he held various leadership roles, including chairman and vice chair of the board.
While Greving has been a family farmer his entire life, it wasn’t until he was in the LEAD Program in 2000 that he became interested in pursuing leadership roles.
The Nebraska LEAD Program Foundation Fund was established to support the Nebraska Leadership Education/Action Development Program. Initiated in 1981, the Nebraska LEAD program is Nebraska’s only comprehensive statewide agricultural leadership development program.
While Greving was in LEAD, he was able to travel to different international locations, including the important U.S. agricultural markets in Asia.
It was while in Asia, Greving said he saw the soybean checkoff program in action.
“I saw what our checkoff dollars were doing overseas to promote our products,” he said. “At the time I was there, I thought that was something that I wanted to be involved in.”
As a member of the Nebraska Soybean Board, he saw how those checkoff dollars were collected and disbursed. Nebraska share of funds are generated by the one-half of 1% times the net sales price per bushel of soybeans sold. Nebraska soybean checkoff funds are invested in research, education, domestic and foreign markets, including new uses for soybeans and soybean products.
Those checkoff dollars have helped to elevate soybeans to be Nebraska’s leading export commodity last year at nearly $700 million. Soybeans represented more than 9% of total exports coming from Nebraska.
Soybeans are Nebraska’s second leading crop. The USDA reported last month that this year’s harvest is forecast at 299 million bushels, up 5% from last year. The area’s harvest, at 5.15 million acres, is up 6% from 2019. Yield is forecast at 58 bushels per acre, down 0.5 bushel from last year. The value of soybean producing in Nebraska last year was nearly $2.4 billion.
When Greving returned from his travel study through the LEAD program in 2000 that next year, he was appointed to the Nebraska Soybean Board representing District 4.
In the nearly 20 years since Greving joined the Nebraska Soybean Board, technology and farming practices have changed dramatically. The year he became a member of the board, Nebraska producers harvested 223 million bushels at a value of $933 million. Much of that growth can be contributed to the soybean checkoff program.
While checkoff dollars have found other ways to utilize the annual soybean crop, Greving said international markets are more important than ever as soybean production continues to grow every year.
“My passion, since I have been involved on the soybean boards, is international marketing,” Greving said. “That is what I really want to focus on — to keep those international markets open.”
China is one of Nebraska’s top five markets for exports. Greving said despite the trade disputes and tariffs between U.S. and China, the U.S. soybean industry still has open communication with the Chinese markets.
“At the end of the day, people do business with people,” he said. “And, at the end of the day, it is governments that can interfere with people doing business with people.”
He said the U.S. soybean industry still have the “friendships and connections with people in China.
“They fully understand what is going on,” he said.
China imports the most soybeans compared to any other country in the world. A recent statistic indicates that the United States has exported the most soybeans so far in 2020 to China followed by Mexico and the EU-27 plus the UK.
U.S. soybean exports to China are up 20% so far in 2020. China has accounted for roughly 34% of U.S. soybean exports so far in 2020.
As a member of the Nebraska Soybean Board, Greving has traveled to many foreign markets that buy U.S. soybeans. His first foreign travel on the Nebraska Soybean Board was to Vietnam. He has traveled to many other important foreign markets that purchase U.S. soybeans since being on the two boards.
Greving said soybean demand is growing in China after battling trade disputes and the Asian swine flu.
“It looks to me it will be a win-win situation once everything gets stabilized,” he said.
Greving will join Ed Lammers, Tony Johanson and Ron Pavelka as one of four Nebraska soybean farmers serving as USB directors.
Visit unitedsoybean.org to learn more about the work of the soy checkoff.
