Chapman man dies Monday in accident on Highway 30
Chapman man dies Monday in accident on Highway 30

Merrick fatality

Shane Samuelson, 53, of Chapman, was killed Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 east of Clarks. (Courtesy photo)

CLARKS — A 53-year-old Chapman lost his life in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon on Highway 30 east of Clarks.

Shane Samuelson was heading east in a 1998 Dodge Ram pickup when he crossed the center line and collided with a westbound 2011 Jeep Laredo on Highway 30, according to a preliminary investigation conducted by the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office. The accident took place at about 12:30 p.m. between 25th and 26th roads on Highway 30.

Samuelson, the sole occupant of the pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jeep was driven by Emily Willard, a 25-year-old Buffalo County resident. She was transported to Merrick Medical Center by Clarks Fire and Rescue and then to a trauma facility with non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the accident.

Seatbelts were not in use at the time of the accident.

The Nebraska State Patrol also provided assistance.

