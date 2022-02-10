 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chapman, Marquette men die in Wednesday morning crash
  • Updated
Men from Chapman and Marquette died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Merrick County.

Zachery Schultz, 29, of rural Chapman and Scott Ellis, 50, of Marquette, were pronounced dead at the scene. They were the drivers of vehicles that collided at 5:25 a.m. on U.S. Highway 30 about one-half mile west of County Road F.

According to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office, Schultz was driving an eastbound sport utility vehicle that crossed the center line and collided with a westbound sedan driven by Ellis.

The men were the vehicles’ only occupants. Neither driver was wearing a seat belt. Speed nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Assisting at the scene were the Nebraska State Patrol, the Central City Police Department, Chapman Fire and Rescue, the Central City Fire Department and the Merrick County Attorney’s Office.

