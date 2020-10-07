Chapman Village Board to buy school building from Northwest Public Schools for $1

CHAPMAN — The village of Chapman soon will be the owners of the former Chapman School building.

At its meeting Tuesday evening, the Chapman Village Board gave unanimous approval to a motion from board member Carol Quandt to accept Northwest Public School’s offer to buy the building for $1.

The building was vacated in May after the Northwest Board of Education voted in February to close the school at the end of the 2019-20 school year.

Quandt wasted no time in making the motion to accept Northwest’s offer right after Board Chair Chris Killin opened discussion on agenda item. Killin told the board, “I hope you know what you are getting yourselves into.”

At the board’s July meeting, when it discussed the potential of buying the Chapman School building, Chris Killin raised concerns about how it could cost the village $100,000 a year to upkeep the building and the ability for the village to afford it.

After the vote, Chapman resident Mary Steiner asked the board when it would take possession of the building. Village Clerk Laurie Killin said that is unknown.

Another resident asked whether a committee would be formed to figure out what the village should do with the building. Chris Killin said he liked the idea.