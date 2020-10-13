Chargepoints for electric vehicles coming to Central Community College campuses

Hastings CCC expects to open its station Wednesday as part of a tree planting ceremony.

“We did those two first because those were CCC funds,” Newton said. “We have a year from when we were awarded the grant to get all four of the stations installed, and the vehicles bid on and purchased.”

Grand Island’s charge station is expected to come online by the end of November.

“Once that one’s installed, I’ll move on to Kearney, and then the vehicles after that,” he said.

There’s no rush to get the new vehicles, Newton said.

“The way the fleet vehicle purchase system works is, you don’t retire a fleet vehicle until you reach a certain mileage. We currently don’t have any vehicles that are over 100,000 (miles), so we can’t go out for bid until we’re getting close to that,” he said.

Central pursued the NET grant to reduce its impact on the environment and to reduce expenses.

“With such a big service area, we have staff traveling between all four locations,” Newton said. “We do have hybrid fleet vehicles (Ford Fusion Titaniums) for the college, but we wanted to reduce the overall footprint of our CO2 with that travel.”