Chargepoints for electric vehicles coming to Central Community College campuses

Electric vehicle chargepoints are being installed at Central Community College campuses.
Grand Island, Hastings, Columbus and Kearney Center are each getting a charging station.
The chargepoints are the first installations for Central, said Ben Newton, CCC environmental sustainability director.
CCC received an $81,240 grant in June from the Nebraska Environmental Trust, which the college matched for a total of $162,840.
Each charging station costs $7,210 to purchase, including software, and install.
In addition to four chargepoints, CCC also will purchase four electric fleet vehicles.
The vehicles will cost roughly $30,000 each, Newton said, and must be purchased by July per grant requirements.
Grand Island and Kearney chargepoints will be open to the public.
The Hastings and Columbus stations will be for staff only, Newton said.
“Two of the stations are only open to CCC staff and fleet vehicles, since we’re paying for half of them,” he said. “It’s that 50/50 match. Just because of where the funding is coming from, the college wants first priority for its fleet vehicles.”
The Columbus station already is completed.
Hastings CCC expects to open its station Wednesday as part of a tree planting ceremony.
“We did those two first because those were CCC funds,” Newton said. “We have a year from when we were awarded the grant to get all four of the stations installed, and the vehicles bid on and purchased.”
Grand Island’s charge station is expected to come online by the end of November.
“Once that one’s installed, I’ll move on to Kearney, and then the vehicles after that,” he said.
There’s no rush to get the new vehicles, Newton said.
“The way the fleet vehicle purchase system works is, you don’t retire a fleet vehicle until you reach a certain mileage. We currently don’t have any vehicles that are over 100,000 (miles), so we can’t go out for bid until we’re getting close to that,” he said.
Central pursued the NET grant to reduce its impact on the environment and to reduce expenses.
“With such a big service area, we have staff traveling between all four locations,” Newton said. “We do have hybrid fleet vehicles (Ford Fusion Titaniums) for the college, but we wanted to reduce the overall footprint of our CO2 with that travel.”
He added, “We’re also saving about $5,000 in deferred maintenance per vehicle every year with not having to use gas, and that’s including our electricity costs.”
CCC applied as part of an interlocal cooperative for the NET grant.
The Nebraska Community Energy Alliance applied for multiple charging stations throughout Nebraska, Newton said.
“They typically have been awarded the NET grant the past three or four years,” he said. “It’s an organization that, at the time we submitted it, had 37 members. Those members are municipalities, utility companies, higher ed, which is us, and planning agencies. There’s quite a few members across the state.”
Chargepoints are becoming more common, Newton said.
“It’s building a network across the entire state so you can travel outside of central Nebraska,” he said. “Nebraska Public Power District is putting these stations in. Hastings already has one at the museum. There’s also one in Kearney at City Hall, I think, and at Hy-Vee.”
While the public chargepoints will be available at no charge, Newton warned that could change if they become too popular.
“Depending on the usage when we get those online, if they’re getting a lot of use, we may have to discuss charging a fee to offset the electricity costs,” he said. “For now, we’re going to get them installed and monitor that usage. If there’s very little usage at first, we may just have them free.”
