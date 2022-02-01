Charity mechanical bull ride set for Feb. 24 in Grand Island

The winner of a mechanical bull ride Feb. 24 at 40 North Tap and Grille will be able to award $1,000 to the charity of his or her choice.

The mechanical bull riding championship is a community partnership between 40 North, First National Bank and Agricultural Services Inc.

The event, called “Cowboy Up,” begins at 7 p.m. at 40 North Backside.

First National Bank is sponsoring this year’s PRCA Rodeo and Bull Riding Championship at the Heartland Events Center on Feb. 25-26. Agricultural Services has been a longtime community and agriculture supporter.

Interested nonprofits or individual riders may register by calling 308-385-2140.

“As we welcome guests attending the PRCA Rodeo and Bull Riding, our event will kick things off while supporting a worthwhile cause and having a great time in the bargain,” according to a news release.

“We’re always looking to support positive efforts to promote Grand Island and encourage others to join us,” 40 North owner Jay Vavricek said in the release. “We know successful events are so important to our community and simply do not happen without the hard work and generosity of so many.”