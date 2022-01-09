Chasing the perfect ending challenge to writing

While it always is dangerous to make assumptions about any group of human beings, I have one theory for those of us in the wide-ranging world of writing.
Once you get past the beginning, it’s often smooth sailing until you hit the conclusion.
Yes, that generalization won’t be true for everyone in subset of careers that include journalists, fiction writers, non-fiction writers, screenwriters, bloggers and many, many others who use words to (attempt to) make a living.
But I have a theory that Leo Tolstoy had a really good start to “War and Peace” but the novel ballooned to 1,225 pages because he kept procrastinating writing the ending.
I won’t even get into the list of the longest novels that is topped by the 22,400-page “Venmurasu” according to the ever-so-reliable Wikipedia.
No matter what format you are writing, you want to draw in your audience with a strong beginning. If the yawns break out within the first 30 seconds of reading, watching or listening you already have lost.
But if you get your audience to stick around, you really want to stick the landing on the ending. Put that closing touch on that embeds your work in someone’s mind for the long term.
For me, I have the perfect solution to prevent chasing perfection when it comes to endings. In the writing world, it is known as the deadline.
If you want to write the greatest story about a sporting event ever, you better do it quickly to ensure that it appears in print in my job. Even in the online world, a timely story is a must. Otherwise, you should find a job that allows you to take your time and turn things into an interesting historical feature.
When writing about history, after all, there are pretty set endings. I don’t think anyone will come up with too many new ways to close out an Abraham Lincoln biography.
But what about those arenas of writing where deadlines aren’t necessarily set and there is no ending in sight?
“The Simpsons” has aired for 33 years. It already has been renewed for a 34th season.
Sure, that series isn’t linear and has had about three origin episodes for the relationship of Homer and Marge, each set in a different decade.
When — or if — the day ever comes that “The Simpsons” comes to an end, how much pressure will the writers feel to come up with some perfect, memorable final episode?
D’oh.
When it comes to long-running television shows or series of novels, coming up with the perfect ending is something that fans who have invested hours upon hours (or decades for “The Simpsons”) desperately want.
In the world of TV, lists of the best final episodes often find classics from different decades like “M*A*S*H” or “Breaking Bad” near the top.
There are the ones that fans either loved or hated. I present the leader in that category: “Seinfeld” and “The Finale.” The classic foursome going on trial for doing nothing to wrap up a show “about nothing?” Not what anyone expected.
My favorite finale, which wasn’t a finale, is from a childhood sitcom that I probably remember only because it annoyed my parents as much as my beloved “Looney Tunes” did on Saturday mornings.
“Sledge Hammer!” was a parody of the “cop on the edge” cinematic stereotype. Due to poor ratings, ABC expected to cancel it at the end of the first season.
Wanting to go out with a bang, the “final episode” featured the lead character accidentally destroying his city trying to disarm a stolen nuclear warhead.
But, due to improved ratings for the finale, it was brought back for a second season, forcing the writers to come up with a new beginning and explain those new episodes take place five years before the explosion.
Bobby Ewing taking a shower it was not.
Topping many lists of the best finales is “The Sopranos” when it zigged when all the viewers expected it to zag.
What sort of explosive and memorable way would the critically acclaimed and popular series come to a close?
No one expected things to just fade to black during a random moment in Tony Soprano’s life.
But that’s what made it so perfect.
Life goes on. When chapters close in real life, there aren’t explosive endings. Things kind of fade to black and time goes on.
Whether it is a long chapter or short chapter, it is difficult to write too many perfect endings in life — even harder to do so than in the world of writing.
If you try to combine the perfect closing to a chapter in life and in writing, you might be happy for that perfect solution to chasing perfection known as the deadline.
-30-
Dale Miller was a sports writer for the Independent for 22 years and four months. This is Dale’s final column for the Independent as he moves to a new career opportunity.