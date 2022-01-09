Chasing the perfect ending challenge to writing

For me, I have the perfect solution to prevent chasing perfection when it comes to endings. In the writing world, it is known as the deadline.

If you want to write the greatest story about a sporting event ever, you better do it quickly to ensure that it appears in print in my job. Even in the online world, a timely story is a must. Otherwise, you should find a job that allows you to take your time and turn things into an interesting historical feature.

When writing about history, after all, there are pretty set endings. I don’t think anyone will come up with too many new ways to close out an Abraham Lincoln biography.

But what about those arenas of writing where deadlines aren’t necessarily set and there is no ending in sight?

“The Simpsons” has aired for 33 years. It already has been renewed for a 34th season.

Sure, that series isn’t linear and has had about three origin episodes for the relationship of Homer and Marge, each set in a different decade.

When — or if — the day ever comes that “The Simpsons” comes to an end, how much pressure will the writers feel to come up with some perfect, memorable final episode?