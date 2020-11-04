CHI CEO confident in system’s ability to handle virus surge

All statewide hospitals, both CHI Health facilities and others, are working together during COVID.

“If we get a call from a medical center on the Kansas border that needs to move a patient, we get involved,” he said.

CHI’s Transfer Center averages eight to 10 such calls a day regarding moving COVID patients, but “this is not unique to COVID. This happens in health care,” Robertson said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Due to the increasing number of cases, CHI Health hospitals are tightening their visitors policy, starting today. All hospitals will permit only one “support person” per patient, but no social visitors. Also, visiting hours have been reduced.

“We want to protect the patients from (COVID-19) spread that could be brought in from visitors. With this virus, so many people can carry it and be contagious, but have no symptoms,” Robertson said.

He said tests done at CHI Health clinics and outpatient sites are approaching a positive rate of nearly 30%, the highest since the pandemic began in March.

CHI Health is bringing in traveling nurses this fall to relieve staff members who have worked tireless hours due to COVID-19 since March. The first traveling nurses arrived in late October. More will come this month and in December.