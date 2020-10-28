CHI chief: COVID-19 situation not perilous

As COVID-19 cases surge across Nebraska, Cliff Robertson, chief executive officer of CHI Health, said the situation is not “dire.”

“We have more patients and more volume because there’s more infection, but I wouldn’t say the situation is ‘dire,’” he said at his weekly teleconference Tuesday afternoon.

“Increasing numbers always increase people’s attention. We don’t know when the peak of this wave or the next will come, but all the hospitals in the region are working together as an aggregate health care delivery system. We are doing everything we can do to provide care to the community that needs when it needs it,” he said.

He also said that while more patients are being admitted to hospitals, “people are not as sick as they were a couple of months ago, so they don’t require as many ventilators or ICU beds. He said the 14 CHI Health hospitals in Nebraska, including St. Francis in Grand Island and Good Samaritan in Kearney, and southwestern Iowa had 176 COVID-19 patients Tuesday morning, but only 14 of those were on ventilators.

“Our caregivers have more tools to treat these patients than they did last spring,” Robertson said.