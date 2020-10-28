CHI chief: COVID-19 situation not perilous

As COVID-19 cases surge across Nebraska, Cliff Robertson, chief executive officer of CHI Health, said the situation is not “dire.”
“We have more patients and more volume because there’s more infection, but I wouldn’t say the situation is ‘dire,’” he said at his weekly teleconference Tuesday afternoon.
“Increasing numbers always increase people’s attention. We don’t know when the peak of this wave or the next will come, but all the hospitals in the region are working together as an aggregate health care delivery system. We are doing everything we can do to provide care to the community that needs when it needs it,” he said.
He also said that while more patients are being admitted to hospitals, “people are not as sick as they were a couple of months ago, so they don’t require as many ventilators or ICU beds. He said the 14 CHI Health hospitals in Nebraska, including St. Francis in Grand Island and Good Samaritan in Kearney, and southwestern Iowa had 176 COVID-19 patients Tuesday morning, but only 14 of those were on ventilators.
“Our caregivers have more tools to treat these patients than they did last spring,” Robertson said.
As an example, CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney has seen a marked increase in COVID-19 patients with 31 patients Tuesday, 30 on Monday and 24 late last week, compared to one-third as many in early October. Robertson said COVID-19 patients are being treated in two areas on the north wing — one with 17 beds and one with 20.
“We have 23 beds, in the ICU so we’re not overrunning ICU capacity,” he added.
“Maybe we’re treating them more aggressively or acting differently with younger patients, but it’s a little different now than it was.”
COVID ‘fatigue’
A bigger concern is fatigue of the medical staff members. “That’s the $64,000 question. It’s been a long six months. We had a relatively quiet summer, but it’s really picked up in September,” he said.
CHI Health is in the process of hiring 200 traveling nurses, he said. One-third already have arrived. He said staffing needs are evaluated every shift, all day, every day.
CHI Health has established a new pay policy to reward nurses and other staff members for extra hours.
“We continue to see people in this profession have a ‘third gear’ they can shift to when they need to, but they can only do that for so long, so we’re bringing in extra people to let people take time off, knowing we may have another wave this winter or next spring, and we must be prepared when the community needs us,” he said.
Robertson knows much of the public is tired of isolation, social distancing and masks, but they must remain vigilant.
“If the virus spreads among health care workers, that can impact health of the front line. I don’t see as much opportunity for people here to get exposed at work, but if they let their guard down, they’re at risk like the rest of the community,” he said.
He said fewer than 1% of CH Health hospital employees, including medical people and those in other departments, have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Modified visitor policies
Robertson said CHI Health visitor policies may be modified soon, but provided no details. He also said there is no need at the moment to postpone elective (“non-urgent”) surgeries.
He also said CHI is working with hospitals in rural communities and their COVID-19 patients. Critical care nurses, respiratory therapists and others are using Telehealth to support those smaller hospitals.
He also said some nursing home patients with COVID who do not require hospital-level care have nevertheless been kept in hospitals to avoid sending them back to nursing homes where they could infect others.
“We always balance the needs of individuals with needs of the community,” he said.
He said CHI Health test rates have “flattened out” in the last few days. Positive rates were below 20% Sunday and Monday, compared to nearly 24% a few days earlier. “We may be flattening the trend. We’ll understand more in the next couple of weeks,” he said.
“This wave will begin to peak at some point — a week or two? Three or four? This could continue for weeks, but health care in this region remains prepared,” he said.
