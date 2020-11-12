CHI critical care expert: Every day is ‘quite busy’

Moore said they are encouraging patients and others, especially those who have other health problems, to get vaccinated for the flu to temper the severity of illness and “to keep folks out of the hospital the best we can.”

He said they have been seeing patients several months later who have gotten well after being infected by the virus.

“One of the unknowns about this illness is what are the longstanding effects,” Moore said. “What we have seen is that folks who have had more severe illness on the front end definitely stand to have more longstanding effect on the back end as well.”

He said the inflammatory response that they are seeing from the virus can affect their lung function long term, such as lung disease.

Moore said health care specialists are learning more each day about the virus and how better to treat patients who are ill with it.

He said when the pandemic hit Nebraska in February and March, there was “a lot more fear of the unknown.”

“We really didn’t know what worked for these patients and how best to approach these patients,” Moore said.