CHI critical care expert: Every day is ‘quite busy’

As the nation continues to experience a record number of coronavirus patients, CHI Health hospitals in Nebraska and Iowa, including Grand Island and Kearney, also have seen a similar spike.
Dr. Douglas Moore, a pulmonologist and critical care expert with CHI Health, said, “We have been dealing with another uptick of COVID patients as well as a higher census, for this time of year, overall. We have been dealing with a number of sick patients for the last several weeks.
“We are doing the best we can with our nursing staff, along with other providers, to take care of everybody as best as we can,” he said.
Moore said the CHI staff are accommodating the needs of their patients “to the best of our abilities.”
But, he said, it has been difficult.
Moore said every day has been “quite busy” in dealing with the increased number of patients being treated for the virus.
Some of the patients, Moore said, are “very critically ill.”
He said CHI Health care specialists have seen a “very wide age distribution.”
“That has been true since the beginning of the pandemic,” Moore said.
And other medical difficulties the patients have, such as diabetes and obesity, have been playing a role in their illness, especially with younger patients.
“We have seen patients who are symptomatic, some minimally so and only requiring a little bit of oxygen support, all the way up to folks requiring ventilator support,” Moore said.
He said a few patients have received extra corporeal life support, which is prolonged respiratory support to patients unable to provide themselves enough oxygen to sustain life.
“We really have run the gamut in severity of illness,” Moore said.
When it comes to the number of patients who are on ventilators, he said, “We have been more diligent. We have been stewards of the availability of our ventilators. We are taking it on a case-by-case basis and making sure that we are proceeding with ventilation with those patients where it is appropriate.”
Moore said the hospital group also is involving the patient’s family and other decision makers. The medical team members want to make sure that they are staying in contact with the patients’ families because of health restrictions about who can enter the hospital.
In terms of influenza cases, he said, “There hasn’t been a huge uptick so far, but that being said, we are kind of moving more so into that season. We are all trying to prepare the best we can, both in terms of supplies, staffing and those types of things.”
Last year, Nebraska had a severe influenza season.
Moore said they are encouraging patients and others, especially those who have other health problems, to get vaccinated for the flu to temper the severity of illness and “to keep folks out of the hospital the best we can.”
He said they have been seeing patients several months later who have gotten well after being infected by the virus.
“One of the unknowns about this illness is what are the longstanding effects,” Moore said. “What we have seen is that folks who have had more severe illness on the front end definitely stand to have more longstanding effect on the back end as well.”
He said the inflammatory response that they are seeing from the virus can affect their lung function long term, such as lung disease.
Moore said health care specialists are learning more each day about the virus and how better to treat patients who are ill with it.
He said when the pandemic hit Nebraska in February and March, there was “a lot more fear of the unknown.”
“We really didn’t know what worked for these patients and how best to approach these patients,” Moore said.
Nearly 10 months into the pandemic, while the virus continues to spread, health care specialists have learned a lot in how to treat and manage the virus.
“We are more comfortable with our treatment approach,” Moore said.
As the holiday season approaches, he said, “We have seen the impact day in and day out. It has impacted our communities. It has impacted our health care system. It has impacted the workers within the health care system.”
Moore advises people to continue to wear masks, have proper social distancing and wash hands.
“All of those things are very important to keep in mind,” he said. “We should continue those practices as we approach the holiday season.”
