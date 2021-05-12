 Skip to main content
CHI Health accepting applications for health career camp
Independent file photo

CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island works with rural hospitals throughout central Nebraska by coordinating the type of care a patient needs to combat the coronavirus.

CHI Health is offering an opportunity for Nebraska high school students entering grades 10, 11 and 12 who are interested in a career in health sciences.

Day camps will be hosted at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney on July 7-8 and CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island on July 14-15. During the annual event campers will have hands-on health care experiences, work in groups and take tours around a dozen areas of the hospital. A variety of health care professionals will give campers an inside look at health science careers and advice on pursuing a career in their field.

The camp is free, but enrollment is limited.

Applicants have until May 31 to submit a current high school transcript and a 350-word essay. For more information, including how to apply, visit CHIhealth.com/CareerCamp.

