CHI Health accepting applications for health career camp

CHI Health is offering an opportunity for Nebraska high school students entering grades 10, 11 and 12 who are interested in a career in health sciences.
Day camps will be hosted at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney on July 7-8 and CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island on July 14-15. During the annual event campers will have hands-on health care experiences, work in groups and take tours around a dozen areas of the hospital. A variety of health care professionals will give campers an inside look at health science careers and advice on pursuing a career in their field.
The camp is free, but enrollment is limited.
Applicants have until May 31 to submit a current high school transcript and a 350-word essay. For more information, including how to apply, visit CHIhealth.com/CareerCamp.