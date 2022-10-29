CHI Health breaks ground on clinic along Capitol Avenue

Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for a medical clinic that will be built at the corner of North Sheridan Street and Capitol Avenue.

The ceremony was headed by CHI Health in partnership with NexCore Group.

The structure’s location is west of the buildings at the former Grand Island Veterans Home.

The property, now a cornfield, is not far from the intersection of Custer Avenue and Capital. Plans call for Custer to be extended north.

Attending Friday’s event were Dr. Randall Pritza, president and chief marketing officer of CHI Health Clinic; Ed Hannon, president of CHI Health St. Francis; Dr. Joshua Anderson, a neurosurgeon, and Dr. Shu-Ming Wang, family medicine.

CHI Health Clinic-Grand Island, slated to open in the spring of 2024, will feature 54 patient exam rooms and space for up to 31 providers. “The estimated $15 million project will provide family and specialty care in a previously underserved area of the city,” says a news release from CHI Health.

On March 8, the Grand Island City Council agreed to sell the 12.7 acres to CHI Nebraska for $318,575. The sale was approved on a 6-4 vote.

“Investing in the City of Grand Island while increasing access to healthcare for our region was a priority when considering this new location. This ground has a long history of caring for our veterans. I see it as a perfect complement that St. Francis, another institution with a long history of caring for and giving back to our community, will honor its intent and use it to care for all,” Hannon says in the news release. Hannon is a retired Navy Corpsman with 20 years of service.

The new clinic will feature the following services:

Primary care

Specialty care services including neurology, neurosurgery, pulmonology, physical medicine and rehabilitation and general surgery

Priority Care with walk-in access, available seven days a week

Integrated behavioral health

Radiology

Laboratory

Pharmacy

Physical and occupational therapy

Virtual and drive-up care

“A full spectrum of family and specialized medicine conveniently located under one roof removes the strain on families having to travel to multiple locations for care,” Wang says in the news release. “From yearly wellness visits to preventative screenings to a full complement of specialty care, we will help make quality and accessible care a priority for everyone in the region. It’s our mission to build healthier communities.”