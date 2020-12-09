CHI Health encourages public to display white lights, white bows to lift up health workers

CHI Health is encouraging the public to display white ribbons and white lights in support of health care workers everywhere.

The project, known as “Operation White Lights,” kicked off Monday. The goal is to uplift health care workers throughout Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

“During the pandemic, people have been incredibly generous and they continue to ask what our frontline workers need and how they can help,” Dr. Cliff Robertson, CEO of CHI Health, said in a statement. “With an increased number of patients, this Christmas season is going to be busy for health care workers. Operation White Lights is a way to lift up our healers and bring us all closer together during a time when we are practicing social distancing.”

White lights and white bows can be placed anywhere — homes, businesses, on car antennas or worn on lapels. Through the remainder of 2020, all 14 CHI Health hospitals will be displaying white bows outdoors on campus.

White, chosen because it symbolizes unity and hope, shows appreciation for not only doctors and nurses, but also those crucial in the care of COVID-19 patients including housekeepers, respiratory therapists, paramedics and others.