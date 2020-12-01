CHI Health facilities begin to set up logistics of administering virus vaccines

As COVID-19 vaccines are prepared to receive emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, starting next week, CHI Health facilities will begin the process of planning to administer the vaccine to the public, first responders and health care providers later this month.

That is according to Dr. Cliff Robertson, CEO of CHI Health, and Mike Tiesi, vice president of the CHI Health Pharmacy Division, who has been handling determination of how the vaccine will be administered by CHI Health.

Both spoke to reporters Tuesday via a ZOOM conference call.

As the vaccine is being readied for public use, Robertson said that the number of COVID-19 patients at CHI Health hospitals in Nebraska and Iowa is down 10% from a week ago. As of Tuesday, there were 70 patients in the intensive care units, with 37 of them on ventilators.

“We have seen a gradual decline in the number of hospitalized patients over the last couple of weeks, since the 15th of November,” Robertson said. “That is obviously great news. Let’s just hope that trend continues.”