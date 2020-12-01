CHI Health facilities begin to set up logistics of administering virus vaccines

As COVID-19 vaccines are prepared to receive emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, starting next week, CHI Health facilities will begin the process of planning to administer the vaccine to the public, first responders and health care providers later this month.
That is according to Dr. Cliff Robertson, CEO of CHI Health, and Mike Tiesi, vice president of the CHI Health Pharmacy Division, who has been handling determination of how the vaccine will be administered by CHI Health.
Both spoke to reporters Tuesday via a ZOOM conference call.
As the vaccine is being readied for public use, Robertson said that the number of COVID-19 patients at CHI Health hospitals in Nebraska and Iowa is down 10% from a week ago. As of Tuesday, there were 70 patients in the intensive care units, with 37 of them on ventilators.
“We have seen a gradual decline in the number of hospitalized patients over the last couple of weeks, since the 15th of November,” Robertson said. “That is obviously great news. Let’s just hope that trend continues.”
He said both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are awaiting emergency use authorization from the federal government. The government is expected to grant authorization in the next couple of weeks. That will allow the two vaccines to be shipped to caregivers, then administered to those in the high-risk category for the virus and to the first responders and health caregivers who take care of those with the virus.
Both vaccines have proven to be highly effective in preventing the virus. As the first shipment arrives for high-risk patients, first responders and health care providers, Robertson said the general public should be able to begin getting the vaccine in the spring of next year.
Tiesi said they have been tracking the development of the vaccines since late summer. By September, they had begun preparations and planning on how to store and administer the vaccines at the CHI Health facilities.
In preparation for the vaccine, he said, CHI Health has been purchasing and preparing existing low-temperature freezers for the vaccine.
The vaccine must be stored at minus 94 degrees F.
Each freezer can hold up to 250,000 doses of the vaccine. One freezer arrived at a CHI hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Monday and another freezer is on its way to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney later this month.
Support Local Journalism
Tiesi said CHI Health has an ultra-low- temperature freezer at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln and another at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
“Altogether, today, we can handle 432,000 doses of this vaccine,’ he said. “When the Good Sam freezer gets installed, that is another 130,000 doses.”
Tiesi said the vaccines can be stored at the ultra-low temperatures for six months.
He said Pfizer will go to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 10 for emergency use approval.
If approval is granted, the product should ship around Dec. 14.
“If all goes well, sometime that week we will begin administering some doses,” Tiesi said.
Moderna’s vaccine will be before the FDA by Dec. 17.
Tiesi said they will be following the state of Nebraska’s plan on who will be first to receive the vaccine. They have developed plans on vaccine administration at CHI Health facilities.
Robertson said CHI Health has implemented a seasonal hiring program for the next couple of months to help out at the hospitals.
He said these temporary workers will help free up the hospital’s clinical staff so they focus their entire activities on taking care of patients. There have been 1,000 applicants for the 178 positions that are open. They will begin the hiring process this week.
Robertson said also said the CHI administrative staff have begun working in the hospitals doing necessary chores that free up critical caregivers to focus their efforts to helping patients.
“We have filled hundreds of shifts with our teammates that are not generally involved in the hospital’s patient care,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.