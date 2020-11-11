CHI Health facilities handling increasing numbers of coronavirus patients

While news of a potential coronavirus vaccine holds promise, the virus continues to spread in Nebraska, increasing hospitalization rates for an already stressed medical community.
On Tuesday, Dr. Cliff Robertson, CHI Health CEO, spoke to reporters on a Zoom briefing about how CHI Health facilities in Nebraska and Iowa, including the CHI Health hospitals in Grand Island and Kearney, are handling the health care needs of virus patients.
Robertson said CHI Health was treating 257 patients with the virus on Tuesday morning at its facilities in Nebraska and Iowa. He said that is about 25% of its total hospitalizations.
Of those 257 patients, 72 were in intensive care units with 30 on ventilators. He said there were 224 CHI staff members who were either in isolation or quarantined due to the virus.
Robertson also said in recent weeks the number of people being tested for the virus has increased by 30% or more. He said between 10 to 12 patients, being treated for the virus in smaller CHI facilities, are transferred daily to bigger CHI Health facilities for further treatment.
He said CHI Health staff is taking the continued spread of the virus seriously.
“We continue to plan and adjust as needed to ensure that we can care for the communities we are entrusted to care for,” Robertson said.
He said the news Monday about a potential vaccine from Pfizer is “quite promising.” The makers of the vaccine report that it has been 90% effectiveness in treating the virus in trials.
“It was quite surprising that it was so effective,” Robertson said.
He said that a typical flu shot, on any given year, is about 50% effective.
Robertson said CHI Health has been working with state officials in both Nebraska and Iowa and “are prepared to dispense the vaccine once it is delivered.”
He said the Pfizer vaccine requires “extra cool freezers” that are capable of keeping the vaccine at minus 70 degrees or lower. CHI Health has one freezer capable of storing the vaccine. It is ordering another.
Robertson said they strategically are placing the refrigerators so they can dispense the vaccine at CHI Health facilities across the state.
He said the vaccine is awaiting Emergency Use Authorization approval.
The Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) allows FDA to help strengthen the nation’s public health protections against CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) defense threats by facilitating the availability and use of medical countermeasures needed during public health emergencies.
Under Section 564 of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, the FDA commissioner may allow use of unapproved medical products or unapproved uses of approved medical products in an emergency to diagnose, treat or prevent serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions caused by CBRN threat agents when there are no adequate, approved and available alternatives.
Robertson said once the vaccine receives EUA, the distribution system set up under Operation Warp Speed will begin to operate on the state level. CHI Health and other health care providers then will work with the state to make sure those in need of the vaccine receive it.
He said the vaccine probably will come in waves of shipments. Officials will prioritize who will receive the vaccine first.
Robertson said if authorities are able to vaccinate larger portions of the communities with the new drug, “it will effectively get us to what you have heard as herd immunity.”
Herd immunity is a form of indirect protection from infectious disease that occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population has become immune to an infection, whether through vaccination or previous infections, thereby reducing the likelihood of infection for individuals who lack immunity.
“It is at that point that we will be able to gain control over the virus,” Robertson said.
He said no one is predicting that the virus will go away, though other viruses in the coronavirus family, such as SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV, historically have “burned themselves out” and are not infecting people around the world.
“There is a possibility that the vaccine, in addition to the immunity that has been created by the people who already have been infected, could ultimately lead to that this coronavirus not being much of an issue for us,” Robertson said.
Or, he said, it could end up being something similar to a seasonal flu, where a smaller number of people every year might be infected by the virus.
“The whole reason in developing the vaccine like this is to immunize as much of the population as possible to prevent these infections, which ultimately lead to hospitalizations, and, in some cases, lead to death,” Robertson said.
Once the vaccine is released to the public, he said, health officials will get a clearer understanding of how the vaccine will work.
“We will do our best to vaccinate as many people as we can,” Robertson said.
Until officials release a vaccine for the virus, he said the best defense remains wearing a mask, social distancing, washing your hands and other good hygiene procedures.
