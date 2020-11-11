CHI Health facilities handling increasing numbers of coronavirus patients

He said no one is predicting that the virus will go away, though other viruses in the coronavirus family, such as SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV, historically have “burned themselves out” and are not infecting people around the world.

“There is a possibility that the vaccine, in addition to the immunity that has been created by the people who already have been infected, could ultimately lead to that this coronavirus not being much of an issue for us,” Robertson said.

Or, he said, it could end up being something similar to a seasonal flu, where a smaller number of people every year might be infected by the virus.

“The whole reason in developing the vaccine like this is to immunize as much of the population as possible to prevent these infections, which ultimately lead to hospitalizations, and, in some cases, lead to death,” Robertson said.

Once the vaccine is released to the public, he said, health officials will get a clearer understanding of how the vaccine will work.

“We will do our best to vaccinate as many people as we can,” Robertson said.

Until officials release a vaccine for the virus, he said the best defense remains wearing a mask, social distancing, washing your hands and other good hygiene procedures.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.