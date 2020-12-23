CHI Health frontline health care workers give testimony about receiving COVID-19 vaccine

He said, as a health care provider, “It is hard to go to work every day and to go home without confining myself or quarantining myself continuously to be able to see some of them.”

Shuda said people keep bringing up how fast the vaccines were developed to fight the virus.

“But I think it is important to anyone who is on the fence to reiterate that the science was not rushed,” he said. “We have a dire circumstance right now, globally, and we have the science.”

Shuda said the mRNA science has been around for 20-plus years. mRNA vaccines work by providing the genetic code for cells to produce viral proteins. Once the proteins, which don’t cause disease, are produced, the body launches an immune response against the virus, enabling the person to develop immunity.

“So, we just leveraged that science and with the financial assistance from the government to be able to put this out in a much quicker fashion than is typical and I am very thankful for that,” he said.

When asked what is his hope for 2021, Shuda said that with the approval of the vaccines it will lead to a widespread acceptance and we can roll it out in rapid fashion and as quickly as able to lessen the strain on the health care system and hopefully return to a more normal way of living again.”