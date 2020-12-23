CHI Health frontline health care workers give testimony about receiving COVID-19 vaccine

A CHI Health St. Francis nurse and Good Samaritan doctor, who were among the first CHI Health staff vaccinated for the coronavirus, shared their experiences Tuesday on a Zoom call with the media.
The two staff members were Aria Diehl, a registered nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit at St. Francis, and Dr. Jason Shuda, a hospitalist at Good Samaritan in Kearney. They were joined on the call by Dr. Cliff Robertson, CHI Health CEO.
Robertson said the 14 CHI hospitals in Nebraska and Iowa started the week with 192 patients who tested positive for the virus. That was down from 229 patients the prior week.
He said CHI Health had completed the first round of vaccinations by Tuesday. They have vaccinated about 5,300 of their 11,500 employees.
The first round of vaccinations was with the Pfizer vaccine. CHI Health has just received the Moderna vaccine.
As of Monday morning, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, 8,985 Nebraskans had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Robertson said all the CHI Health hospitals have been vaccinating their staffs, including St. Francis and Good Samaritan.
He said the next Pfizer shipment will be arriving Dec. 28.
“So far, the reactions to the vaccinations have been pretty minor,” Robertson said.
Joining Diehl and Shuda on the call were two other CHI staff members who were among the first to receive the vaccination.
Diehl said she was felling good after receiving the vaccine. She has had minor aches and some soreness in her arm.
“I am about a week out and I feel great and am still working,” she said.
Diehl received the vaccine Dec. 15, but didn’t go back to work until Dec. 18.
Shuda, who also received his vaccination on Dec. 15, said he is feeling “fantastic.”
“The only thing that has changed, now several days out from the vaccine, is my level of optimism for the nearing end of the pandemic,” he said.
Shuda said he experienced some minor soreness in his shoulder and mild body aches that lasted about 12 hours.
“I had just come off a week of night shifts and I had a headache, which I had a hard time determining whether it was from sleep deprivation or from the shot,” he said. “But it was gone by the next day as well. All in all, I felt great.”
When asked why he got the shot, Shuda said, “I think it is important to think of others and to think of my family and extended family, with some of them with preexisting conditions for chronic illnesses that would put them at risk.”
He said, as a health care provider, “It is hard to go to work every day and to go home without confining myself or quarantining myself continuously to be able to see some of them.”
Shuda said people keep bringing up how fast the vaccines were developed to fight the virus.
“But I think it is important to anyone who is on the fence to reiterate that the science was not rushed,” he said. “We have a dire circumstance right now, globally, and we have the science.”
Shuda said the mRNA science has been around for 20-plus years. mRNA vaccines work by providing the genetic code for cells to produce viral proteins. Once the proteins, which don’t cause disease, are produced, the body launches an immune response against the virus, enabling the person to develop immunity.
“So, we just leveraged that science and with the financial assistance from the government to be able to put this out in a much quicker fashion than is typical and I am very thankful for that,” he said.
When asked what is his hope for 2021, Shuda said that with the approval of the vaccines it will lead to a widespread acceptance and we can roll it out in rapid fashion and as quickly as able to lessen the strain on the health care system and hopefully return to a more normal way of living again.”
“By next summer or fall, I would love to be able to do more of the things that bring me great joy aside from work,” Shuda said. “This is a step toward that.”
Shuda and his colleagues have been battling the virus now for nine months.
Diehl said receiving the vaccine was a relief for her after many months of caring for those with the virus.
“It was something that I felt I could help my patients and my coworkers,” she said. “It was just a relief and a step in the right direction. So, it was exciting.”