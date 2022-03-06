CHI Health goes blue for colorectal cancer awareness

Beginning tonight and continuing through the end of the month, CHI Health facilities, including the hospitals in Grand Island and Kearney, will be lit blue to bring attention to colorectal cancer.

A reminder of the life-saving benefits of regular preventative screenings, the initiative also honors patients, survivors and caregivers affected by the disease.

Colorectal cancer is the third most-frequently diagnosed cancer in both men and women — and the third leading cause of cancer deaths — in the United States. If everyone age 45 or older had regular screening tests, at least 60% of these deaths could be avoided.

In alignment with the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, CHI Health encourages regular screenings for colorectal cancer starting at age 45. Those with a family history of colon cancer or polyps and some medical conditions, including Crohn’s, colitis, or inflammatory bowel disease, should talk to their doctor about earlier and more frequent screenings.

One-in-five colorectal cancer patients is between 20 and 55.

By 2030, colorectal cancer is estimated to become the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in adults ages 20 to 49.

The CHI Health St. Francis Regional Cancer Center is teaming up with the Central District Health Department to provide colorectal screenings this month. Call 308-385-5175 to request your free take-home Guaiac-based Fecal Occult Blood test kit.

CHI Health encourages others to join the Nebraska Cancer Coalition in dressing in blue for colorectal cancer awareness.