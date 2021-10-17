CHI Health grants benefit eight area first responder departments in five counties

n Giltner Rural Fire Department, $2,000, stair chair

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

n Hampton Fire and Rescue, $2,000, stair chair

n Phillips Volunteer Fire and Rescue, $11,628, Philips Tempus Pro Monitor

n Wood River Fire and Rescue, $1,000, PRESTAN Professional Series CPR Manikins

Project Serenity at St. Francis also received $33,347 to support the hospital’s efforts in creating a dedicated forensic nurse examiner space where victims of human trafficking, sexual assault and domestic violence can recieve safe and compassionate care.

“Even in a year of unprecedented challenges, we found ourselves fortunate for yet another opportunity to bolster the efforts of our local area first responders through Ticket to Win,” says Melissa Griffith, St. Francis Foundation director. “Traditionally, Ticket to Win provides us with an annual opportunity for St. Francis Foundation and our donors to come together in support of those in our local communities who provide safety and lifesaving services on a daily basis, 365 days a year.

“We understand and commend the challenging work these first responders perform every single day, and these grant awards are a very tangible way for some of the unbudgeted departments to be recognized.