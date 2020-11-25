CHI Health hiring seasonal labor to help with increase in patients

CHI Health has created new seasonal job positions to support the recent increase in patients throughout its 14 hospitals in Nebraska and southwest Iowa, including St. Francis in Grand Island.

The company says the positions are ideal for college students during holiday break or those wanting to support local health care workers. The paid role is flexible and does not require experience.

The patient care assistant position is designed to provide nonclinical assistance to hospital staff during times of increased patient volumes. Tasks include answering phones, communicating with visitors, distributing and restocking medical inventory and screening employees. All new hires will be trained and provided personal protective equipment.

The rate of pay for the new patient care assistant position is $17 per hour. A high school diploma or GED is preferred but not required.