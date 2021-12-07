CHI Health in Grand Island, Kearney hosting CNA hiring events

CHI Health is hosting hiring events in Grand Island and Kearney for anyone interested in becoming a certified nursing assistant.

CHI Health is offering qualifying full-time CNAs a sign-on bonus of $3,500 for the night shift, $2,500 for the day shift and varying amounts for part-time openings at their facilities.

Qualifying CNAs can also receive tuition reimbursement, up to $5,200 a year, for nursing school, according to a CHI news release.

In addition, CHI Health has programs available to reimburse CNA certification costs and provides opportunities to be paid as a health care support tech while enrolled in CNA training. Similar opportunities include the student nurse tech role who provides CNAs enrolled in a nursing program the experience and schedule flexibility to work while in school.

CNAs, nursing students and those interested in pursuing CNA certification are invited to one of the upcoming hiring events to learn more.

The CHI Health St. Francis event will be held until 9 p.m. today (Wednesday), in the conference center at 2620 W. Faidley Ave. The CHI Health Good Samaritan event will be 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday in the conference center at 10 E. 31st St.