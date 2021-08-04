CHI Health launches free COVID-19 vaccine phone line

CHI Health wants consumers to make informed decisions on the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s why CHI Health will answer the public’s vaccine questions, free of charge, seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Aug. 31

People in Nebraska and southwest Iowa who are hesitant about the vaccine may speak with experts who can address their specific concerns. The number, 402-717-1255, will be staffed by licensed primary care providers.

The call is free, and the calls are confidential.

Consumers interested in getting the vaccine will be directed to the nearest site.

“As the school year inches closer and we continue to pursue a sense of normalcy, CHI Health wants the community to feel informed, safe and comfortable getting the COVID-19 vaccine. We want to make sure everyone has access to information to make the decision that’s best for them — it’s part of our commitment to the communities we serve and our mission to improve the health of others,” said Jeanette Wojtalewicz of CHI Health.