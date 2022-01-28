CHI Health: Omicron surge trends downward; hospitals prepare for future surges

CHI Health officials believe the omicron surge may reach its peak and start heading downward in the next two to three weeks.
CHI Health President E.J. Kuiper and infectious disease expert Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan noted the downward trend in a Zoom call with reporters on Thursday.
Kuiper predicts “that over the next couple of weeks we’re going to be near or perhaps even past our peak.”
As of Thursday, the 14 CHI Health hospitals in Nebraska and southwest Iowa were taking care of 233 COVID-19 patients. Of those, 55 patients were in the intensive care unit and 32 were on ventilators.
The vast majority of those COVID patients are unvaccinated or have underlying disease, Kuiper said.
Even though Vivekanandan is hopeful about the near term, she said there’s still “a lot of work to do when it comes to vaccination.”
Most of the time, the disease is not as severe for hospitalized COVID patients who have been vaccinated, she said.
Vivekanandan believes there will be more surges and more COVID variants in the future. Fortunately, the medical community has learned a lot, she said. She talked about the importance of masking and good hand hygiene, as well as vaccination. Vivekanandan, who is chief of infectious diseases at CHI Health-Creighton, also encouraged people to get their booster shots.
Kuiper, who joined CHI Health recently, said he is impressed with the resilience of the company’s employees and medical staff members.
“They have faced incredibly difficult situations over the last two years and they continue to show up every day physically, emotionally and spiritually,” Kuiper said. “The things they have faced we could not have imagined a couple years ago, but every day they kept showing up and adapted along the way.”
Still, CHI teams, like many across the country, are “exhausted and overwhelmed, quite frankly.”
COVID “has stretched all of us,” especially “those at and near the bedside,” he said.
Kuiper talked about the ways CHI Health is preparing for the next peak, the next variant and the next crisis.
The company is focusing on the wellness of its employees.
“We need to make sure that we bring in additional resources. We need to make sure that we take care of their mental health,” Kuiper said.
CHI Health has increased its mental health resources, including free visits with psychologists.
Currently and in the near term, the company is offering incentives to work extra hours, bonuses and premium pay. “All of that is important to take care of the crisis that we have in front of us right now,” Kuiper said.
He also talked about measures that will be taken in the mid- to long term.
In partnership with its parent company, CommonSpirit Health, an internal staffing agency will be built. That organization will offer a pool of nurses and therapists who “can be deployed to whatever hospital might have the greatest need,” Kuiper said. That workforce flexibility will help the hospitals take care of the communities they serve, he said.
Ed Hannon, president of CHI Health St. Francis, talked about the steps the Grand Island hospital is taking to develop more health care workers down the road.
Hannon says the COVID numbers in Grand Island parallel the rest of the state.
During the last week, the patient count at St. Francis has averaged about 20 in-patients, with four to six in ICU, depending on the day.
The majority of the hospital’s COVID patients are unvaccinated, he said.
While much of the focus is on people with COVID, they’re only a portion of the hospital’s patients, Hannon said.
“We continue to treat cancer patients, surgical patients, trauma patients — people with other medical conditions that require hospitalizations,” he said. So while COVID is certainly “a significant part of our business,” the hospital is also taking care of other patients who are “keeping our beds full.”
CHI St. Francis employees have their own health issues, but they’re “doing an amazing job,” Hannon said. “Our staff may be tired, but they answer the call every time.”
Hannon is proud of the people who’ve worked extra 12-hour shifts during the past 12 weeks “to help us get through this most recent surge,” he said.
At St. Francis, “we have had days where we had patients what we call boarding, where we hold them in the emergency room until an in-patient bed becomes available,” he said.
On Thursday, the St. Francis was not boarding any patients. “We have a little bit of capacity in all of our units, including our ICU,” he said.
The staff keeps an eye on that situation, which can change by the day or the hour, Hannon said.
When the hospital sees a unit start to fill up, “we work with our medical staff” to see if there are patients who can go from the ICU “to our intermediate care unit or to our med surge unit, or be even discharged to another level of care outside of us.”
But there were no such issues on Thursday, he said.