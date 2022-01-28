CHI Health: Omicron surge trends downward; hospitals prepare for future surges

Kuiper, who joined CHI Health recently, said he is impressed with the resilience of the company’s employees and medical staff members.

“They have faced incredibly difficult situations over the last two years and they continue to show up every day physically, emotionally and spiritually,” Kuiper said. “The things they have faced we could not have imagined a couple years ago, but every day they kept showing up and adapted along the way.”

Still, CHI teams, like many across the country, are “exhausted and overwhelmed, quite frankly.”

COVID “has stretched all of us,” especially “those at and near the bedside,” he said.

Kuiper talked about the ways CHI Health is preparing for the next peak, the next variant and the next crisis.

The company is focusing on the wellness of its employees.

“We need to make sure that we bring in additional resources. We need to make sure that we take care of their mental health,” Kuiper said.

CHI Health has increased its mental health resources, including free visits with psychologists.

