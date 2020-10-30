CHI Health physician: Wear a mask and take precautions trick-or-treating

“In Australia, they had a really good flu vaccine campaign and continued to enforce mask-wearing, hand hygiene and social distancing. Their flu curve this year was minimal, next to nothing,” she said. “We could see that here if we do our part. We really have to do our part to keep flu really low this winter.”

She said no studies have shown that COVID-19 raises the risk of contracting other viruses, “but fall and winter is when people are susceptible.” She said Douglas County already has confirmed cases of the flu, “so we need to reinforce masks, proper hygiene, physical distancing and the flu vaccine,” she said.

She urged anyone with a viral infection to stay home to avoid spreading illness. “Don’t put people at risk of getting other viruses,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Vivekanandan has been part of a clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’ve seen so many (COVID-19) patients who are not doing well, so I wanted to do my part to help. I looked at results of prior studies before the trial, and no patients had had major side effects, so that made me feel OK,” she said.