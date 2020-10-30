CHI Health physician: Wear a mask and take precautions trick-or-treating

Despite COVID-19, children can still go trick-or-treating Saturday, Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, an infectious disease physician with CHI Health and Creighton University, said at a press conference Wednesday.
But she advised people to wrap each piece of candy individually, or place each piece in a sealable plastic bag, and leave it outside in a bowl for trick-or-treaters. “When children bring candy home, maybe wipe the outside of the candy wrappers before children eat it. But don’t take home-baked brownies or cookies. Stick with wrapped candy.”
Children can wear masks if they fit appropriately, she said. “Masks that cover the nose and mouth, and have no holes should be fine,” she said.
She noted that Nebraska currently has a 21% positivity rate, which is very high, “so we’ve got to do things that will be safe. With Halloween activities, outside is safest, like going to a pumpkin patch. But whatever you do outside, wear a mask,” she said.
Vivekanandan repeatedly urged people to wear masks, and not just on Halloween.
“If I wear a mask and my partner doesn’t, I am still at high risk for infection. I wear a mask for you. You wear a mask for me,” she said.
She also said masks could cut down on cases of flu this winter.
“In Australia, they had a really good flu vaccine campaign and continued to enforce mask-wearing, hand hygiene and social distancing. Their flu curve this year was minimal, next to nothing,” she said. “We could see that here if we do our part. We really have to do our part to keep flu really low this winter.”
She said no studies have shown that COVID-19 raises the risk of contracting other viruses, “but fall and winter is when people are susceptible.” She said Douglas County already has confirmed cases of the flu, “so we need to reinforce masks, proper hygiene, physical distancing and the flu vaccine,” she said.
She urged anyone with a viral infection to stay home to avoid spreading illness. “Don’t put people at risk of getting other viruses,” she said.
Vivekanandan has been part of a clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine.
“I’ve seen so many (COVID-19) patients who are not doing well, so I wanted to do my part to help. I looked at results of prior studies before the trial, and no patients had had major side effects, so that made me feel OK,” she said.
She received two shots 28 days apart, but she does not know whether they were placebos or actual medicine. Some of the 30,000 trial participants suffered some fever and fatigue. She herself took ibuprofen for a day or two, but her symptoms were minimal, and she was willing to risk that to give others protection from COVID-19.
The results of the study could be released by December.
“I trust the scientists. I look forward to the results,” she said.
Vivekanandan follows COVID-19 on the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website’s dashboard, which includes infection rates, hospitalization rates, deaths, tests and much more. She also checks a site at the Johns Hopkins University website, which compares Nebraska’s COVID-19 statistics to the U.S. and other countries.
Answering other media questions, she said:
% The COVID-19 incubation period extends from three days to 14 days, “so a 14-day quarantine is still appropriate.” People with mild cases of COVID-19 are infectious for 10 days, but people with severe cases who end up in the hospital can be infectious for 20 days, she said. Also, many people are contagious before they begin to feel sick.
% Nebraska has gone from having a low rate of COVID-19 cases to one of the nation’s highest. “I am worried. We as a community have to help each other. Until we have a vaccine, the only tools we have to fight COVID are masking, hygiene, social distancing,” she said.
% She also said that as cases rise, indoor activities should be avoided. If that is not possible, “wear a mask,” she said.
n More on masking: “If you have to go out, wear a mask — but change your mask. Wear a clean mask.”
