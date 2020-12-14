CHI Health receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine; Expected to arrive in Grand Island on Tuesday

CHI Health has received its first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and expects it to arrive at CHI Health St. Francis on Tuesday.

Michael Tiesi, CHI Health Vice President of Pharmacy, said the first shipment of the vaccine arrived at 6:30 a.m. Monday at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha. He said during a Zoom conference Monday morning the hospital received four pizza box-sized containers, with 975 doses per container.

“This is really an incredible moment in medical history — at least in my mind,” Tiesi said. “I was able to touch one of the COVID-19 vaccine vials as we were moving it from the ultra low freezer into the refrigerator so we can start the preparation process for letting it thaw and (ready) for vaccination in the next several days.

“It is hope in a bottle. It is an early Christmas present for all of us who have been dealing with the COVID pandemic ever since it started.”

Tiesi said CHI Health expected the vaccines to be delivered to other CHI Health facilities later in the day Monday or on Tuesday. According to a CHI Health news release, the first five frontline health care workers received the vaccine at 3 p.m. Monday at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.