CHI Health says its invested $265.3 million into communities in last fiscal year

CHI Health says it gave back $265.3 million in community benefits last fiscal year under the new leadership of chief executive officer E.J. Kuiper.

The health system, comprising 28 hospitals, 200 clinics and more than 12,000 employees in Nebraska, southwest Iowa, North Dakota and Minnesota, recently posted the CHI Health Community Benefit Report 2022 on its website.

The largest investment, 76.5%, ensured access to health care in communities served by CHI Health hospitals and clinics. That $203.1 million helped 190,727 uninsured or underinsured patients who could not afford to pay for health care services, and subsidized the unreimbursed cost of providing care for an additional 235,764 Medicaid patients.

In the Grand Island area, 2,391 patients were supported through medical financial assistance at CHI Health St. Francis. Among other things, CHI St. Francis contributed $30,000 to the Multicultural Coalition’s Community Health Worker program.

In the Kearney area, served by Good Samaritan, 1,529 patients were supported through medical financial assistance. The remaining, $62.2 million, was invested in internal and external services, programs and partner organizations to improve community health by focusing on food insecurity, violence prevention, mental health and increasing access to care.

The report begins with a letter from Kuiper, highlighting CHI Health’s mission, which has guided the system as it cares for more than a million patients a year.

“For more than 135 years, we have faithfully served our families, friends and neighbors. We walk humbly in the footsteps of our founders, leading with heart and inspired by faith, as we provide care for all. It is our calling. It is our mission,” Kuiper writes.

“Exceeding the community’s expectations is our team’s focus,” Ed Hannon, president of CHI Health St. Francis, says in a news release. “A culture of ‘YES’ empowers our efforts, from a state-of-the-art heart cath lab and an expanded emergency department (in progress) to a new Serenity Suite for people made victims by sexual assault to our deeply rooted culture of safety. This fiscal year we will open a state-of-the-art Family Health Center and recruit Family Medicine and Internal Medicine providers. Our drive to improve the health of the community we serve — especially the most vulnerable — is what our mission is all about.”

“Our staff showed remarkable tenacity and creativity as they cared for patients in extreme circumstances with unmatched compassion,” Curt Coleman, president of CHI Health Good Samaritan, says in the release. “Our community remained our top priority and we were supported by the region in ways we couldn’t have imagined. Meeting our community’s needs going forward will be a bit easier with the opening of our Dr. Kenton L. Shaffer Emergency Care Center. Together, we stand ready to provide the care our community needs with a shared sense of hope for the future and improved health for all.”

CHI Health is part of CommonSpirit Health, a nonprofit Catholic health system dedicated to advancing health for all people. It was created in February 2019 through the alignment of Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health.