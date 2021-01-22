CHI Health St. Francis displaying newborn photos on digital billboard

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Truly, in somebody’s lifetime, how often have they been on a billboard?” she said. “To be able to have that opportunity in the first week of life is just really cool. It is fun for parents and their loved ones to be able to drive by and see it.”

Kylee Bender of Polk said it is “pretty special” to have a photo of her newborn son, Cooper, displayed on the billboard.

“It means a lot to me,” she said. “I like to show off my little guy. I was tagged on Facebook a lot for the application. Some friends said, ‘You need to submit your photo so that your little guy can be on the billboard.’ So I did that.”

While she has yet to visit the digital billboard to see Cooper’s photo displayed, Bender said she plans to visit it and take photos and videos of it as a keepsake. She said her friends and family have responded positively to being able to see Cooper’s photo on the billboard.

“Sometimes I will get random texts saying, ‘Look, it’s your little guy,’” Bender said. “I like how this shows the community — especially in light of COVID — positivity. There has been lots of loss this year, but it’s an opportunity to look at all these new lives we are bringing into the world.”

Bender said she also likes seeing the other newborns.