CHI Health St. Francis employees get first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

In battling COVID “for close to a year now,” the hospital has used such products as remdesivir and bamlamivimab “to treat sick people,” Richling said. “And now we’re finally turning the corner,” using “something to protect well people. This is just a very big day.”

After Diehl, the next people to receive injections were Dr. Shu-Ming Wang, physician assistant Nicole Schwensow and Dr. Michael Donner.

Donner, who works in internal medicine and is a primary care physician, said it was “an honor to be part of an historic day” in Grand Island.

“We can see that light at the end of the tunnel. I still say that even though we can see the light, we still need to get out of the tunnel,” Donner said.

Donner said he believes the vaccine, together with continued social distancing and strict mask policies, “will really kind of move us in a positive direction.”

Donner said, “You have a special relationship with your patients.” If he’s going to ask his patients to do something, he feels it’s important to go through it himself so he can tell them what to expect.