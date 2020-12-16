CHI Health St. Francis employees get first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Registered nurse Aria Diehl was the first of 50 CHI Health St. Francis employees to receive the new COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.
Diehl, who works in the neonatal ICU, received the Pfizer vaccine during the noon hour. The shot was administered by registered nurse Vicky English.
A special courier from FedEx arrived at the hospital at about 10 a.m. CHI St. Francis officials were “anxiously awaiting” the shipment, said CHI St. Francis President and Chief Executive Officer Ed Hannon.
The 975 doses of vaccine left the Pfizer plant in Michigan on Sunday. CHI St. Francis employees kept 245 doses for their employees, and sent the other doses on to locations in Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney. Some of the shots went to emergency medical services personnel in the area.
‘The glass vial of hope’
The vaccine arrives as freeze-dried powder in vials, kept cold with dry ice.
After the container was opened, health care workers had three minutes to split the 975 doses into five different groups, said Doug Richling, director of the CHI St. Francis Pharmacy.
The vaccine is thawed at room temperature for half an hour. “Once we reconstitute it, it’s good for six hours after that,” Richling said.
The drug is stored in a freezer that’s set at minus 60 to 80 degrees Celsius. The St. Francis staff will try to open the freezer only once a day.
Under conditions that cold, when a freezer is open only a few seconds, “the temperature changes so rapidly it can get out of range very quickly,” Richling said.
Each vial contains five doses. Hospital employees call it “the glass vial of hope for the future,” Hannon said.
After Diehl was vaccinated, she said it’s important for people do everything they can to protect coworkers, patients, family and community.
She has “been really standing by the masking policies and social distancing. And I wanted to follow my convictions and do the next thing that we need to do to get out of this,” she said.
COVID-19 a ‘very real thing’
When there are no patients in NICU, Diehl works in labor and delivery. There, she’s seen “some moms who aren’t ready to deliver yet, but do need extra oxygen” because they’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19.
She’s also helped out in the COVID unit. The virus, Diehl said, is “a very serious, very real thing that is happening in our community.”
Support Local Journalism
Richling said it was a “real game-changer of a day.”
In battling COVID “for close to a year now,” the hospital has used such products as remdesivir and bamlamivimab “to treat sick people,” Richling said. “And now we’re finally turning the corner,” using “something to protect well people. This is just a very big day.”
After Diehl, the next people to receive injections were Dr. Shu-Ming Wang, physician assistant Nicole Schwensow and Dr. Michael Donner.
Donner, who works in internal medicine and is a primary care physician, said it was “an honor to be part of an historic day” in Grand Island.
“We can see that light at the end of the tunnel. I still say that even though we can see the light, we still need to get out of the tunnel,” Donner said.
Donner said he believes the vaccine, together with continued social distancing and strict mask policies, “will really kind of move us in a positive direction.”
Donner said, “You have a special relationship with your patients.” If he’s going to ask his patients to do something, he feels it’s important to go through it himself so he can tell them what to expect.
It’s valuable for physicians and health care providers to make a statement in showing that the process is safe “and that this is the right direction to go,” Donner said.
Hospital’s vaccination schedule
St. Francis’ vaccination schedule gives priority to employees “who are at the highest risk of contracting COVID,” Hannon said, referring to nurses, physicians, respiratory therapists and other staff members who visit the rooms of COVID patients on a daily basis.
Priority also is given to people who handle infectious material. Those with low priority are office workers and those who don’t have much exposure to patients.
Plans call for 100 employees to be vaccinated today.
Diehl said that, while COVID has brought heartbreak, CHI St. Francis employees have become stronger as a team. People and units have learned to lean on one another, she said.
Schwensow said she hesitated a bit before getting the vaccination. But she decided to go ahead because the risks are minimal. After seeing people get very sick from the virus, she can deal with an achy body and a low-grade fever, she said.
The injection is the first round of the vaccine. Employees will receive the second injection in about three weeks.
“Pfizer has promised that we will receive more vaccine for the next round,” Richling said.
The timing will be determined by Pfizer. Shipments may arrive every week or every two weeks, Hannon said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.