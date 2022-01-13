 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHI Health St. Francis expands wound, ostomy center
CHI Health St. Francis expands wound, ostomy center

St. Francis wound, ostomy center

Nurse Megan Scheer demonstrates to members of the community how a leg compression machine works by testing it on Corlyn Hoard. Hoard was a previous patient of Scheer's and came to show support during CHI St. Francis' open house for the wound ostomy healing center.

 Indpendent/McKenna Lamoree

The wound and ostomy center at CHI Health St. Francis treats newborns all the way to centenarians.

The infants might have wounds from a congenital abnormality, or suffer from hard-to-treat diaper rash.

The older patients might have a wound due to diabetes. Many diabetes patients have no feeling in their feet and might burn their feet in the shower because they can’t feel the hot water.

If you have anything affecting your skin from head to toe, and it is not healing, the wound and ostomy center probably can help with it, said Suellen Bruguera, an advanced practice registered nurse at CHI St. Francis.

St. Francis wound, ostomy center

Megan Scheer, a nurse at CHI St. Francis Hospital, gives a tour of the new wound ostomy healing center to Jacqueline Riley (left) and Corlyn Hoard (right). 

Those subjects include people with nonhealing chronic ulcers and people with venous and arterial blood flow issues in their legs.

They might get a scratch that won’t heal for months. They come to the wound and ostomy center for treatment.

“And then we work our magic and we get it healed for them,” Bruguera said.

The wound and ostomy center treats pressure ulcers, people who’ve been in motor vehicle accidents, and those with abscesses, cysts and necrotizing fasciitis, which involves skin-eating bacteria, Bruguera said.

The center works with people who have an ostomy, which is a stool or urinary diversion. Recipients might have had diverticulitis, a perforated bowel or bladder cancer. Surgeons will create a stoma, an opening that allows for the passage of stool or urine. Ostomy patients usually have to wear an appliance, Bruguera said.

Registered nurse Billy Tomasek has seen babies who’ve had ostomies. They were just a couple of months old “and they’ve already had to have an ostomy created,” said Tomasek, who is certified in wound care.

An open house was held Tuesday for the expanded wound and ostomy center.

The staff likes the new wound and ostomy center, which is also called the advanced wound care center.

In wound care, Tomasek said, you have to assess the whole body “and know how that plays into the process of healing.”

St. Francis wound, ostomy center

A mannequin was on display for the community during the newly relocated wound ostomy healing center open house on Tuesday night at CHI St. Francis Hospital. 

The expanded center includes more rooms and bigger rooms, said Lacey Heikes, a nurse practitioner who works in wound ostomy.

The expansion allows staff members to see more patients, Heikes said.

The rooms are more focused on wound care, rather than just being open rooms, Heikes said.

“It just helps us do our job better — so we can better serve the patients,” Tomasek said.

The relocation of the wound and ostomy center allows for better patient flow, Bruguera said. Patients don’t have to walk as far as they used to.

One of the rooms is equipped with a device that lifts patients out of wheelchairs.

The rooms are more functional and more accommodating to “our patients and their needs,” Bruguera said.

Bruguera likes the fact that a bathroom is attached to the ostomy room. The setup in the bathroom helps teach patients how to handle their ostomy supplies.

