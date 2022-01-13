CHI Health St. Francis expands wound, ostomy center

The center works with people who have an ostomy, which is a stool or urinary diversion. Recipients might have had diverticulitis, a perforated bowel or bladder cancer. Surgeons will create a stoma, an opening that allows for the passage of stool or urine. Ostomy patients usually have to wear an appliance, Bruguera said.

Registered nurse Billy Tomasek has seen babies who’ve had ostomies. They were just a couple of months old “and they’ve already had to have an ostomy created,” said Tomasek, who is certified in wound care.

An open house was held Tuesday for the expanded wound and ostomy center.

The staff likes the new wound and ostomy center, which is also called the advanced wound care center.

In wound care, Tomasek said, you have to assess the whole body “and know how that plays into the process of healing.”

The expanded center includes more rooms and bigger rooms, said Lacey Heikes, a nurse practitioner who works in wound ostomy.

The expansion allows staff members to see more patients, Heikes said.

The rooms are more focused on wound care, rather than just being open rooms, Heikes said.