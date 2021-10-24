CHI Health St. Francis recognized for quality stroke care

CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island has received the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association's 'Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus' achievement award.

The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

St. Francis additionally received the association’s 'Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Award' and 'Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.'

To qualify, hospitals must meet quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.

In addition they must also meet measures developed with more than 90% of compliance for 12 consecutive months for the ‘Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.’

CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney also received the 'Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus' achievement award with 'Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.'

According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disabiity in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.